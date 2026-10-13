Israeli Attacks Kill Palestinian, Wound Several Others in Gaza
(MENAFN) A Palestinian was killed and several others, including a woman, were injured in Israeli airstrikes and gunfire across the Gaza Strip on Tuesday, while Israeli forces also demolished residential buildings, according to medical and local sources.
The latest incidents were reported amid continued violations of the ceasefire agreement that took effect on Oct. 10, 2025, as Palestinians continue to face the consequences of Israel’s military campaign, which began in October 2023.
In eastern Gaza City, a Palestinian was killed and others were wounded when an Israeli drone struck a vehicle in the Al-Mashahara area of the Tuffah neighborhood, according to a medical source.
Further south, a woman was injured by Israeli gunfire in Hamad City, north of Khan Younis, while another Palestinian sustained injuries near Al-Amal Hospital in the western part of the city.
Local sources said Israeli military vehicles fired heavily toward Palestinian homes and tents used by displaced families in several parts of Khan Younis. The gunfire reportedly caused injuries to the woman and the man near the affected areas, adding to the risks faced by civilians sheltering in the southern Gaza Strip.
In northern Gaza, another Palestinian suffered moderate injuries after being shot near Kamal Adwan Hospital in Beit Lahia, according to a medical source.
Israeli forces also carried out demolitions in the vicinity of the hospital, destroying homes and buildings that had been evacuated in areas north of the medical facility and close to locations under Israeli military control. Witnesses reported hearing a powerful explosion during the operation, although no casualties were immediately confirmed in connection with the demolitions.
Meanwhile, Israeli naval vessels opened machine-gun fire and launched shells toward the coastline of Gaza City. No injuries were reported from the maritime attack.
The latest incidents add to the casualties recorded since the ceasefire came into effect. According to figures released by Gaza’s Health Ministry, Israeli violations of the agreement had killed 1,493 Palestinians and wounded another 5,299 as of Monday.
The broader toll from the conflict remains significantly higher. Since October 2023, more than 74,000 Palestinians have been killed and over 175,000 injured in Gaza, according to Palestinian figures.
The fighting has also devastated civilian infrastructure throughout the enclave. Around 90% of Gaza’s infrastructure has been damaged or destroyed, leaving communities struggling with widespread destruction to homes, public facilities and essential services.
The continued reports of airstrikes, gunfire and demolitions highlight the fragile situation in Gaza despite the ceasefire agreement, with further casualties and damage reported across multiple areas of the territory.
The latest incidents were reported amid continued violations of the ceasefire agreement that took effect on Oct. 10, 2025, as Palestinians continue to face the consequences of Israel’s military campaign, which began in October 2023.
In eastern Gaza City, a Palestinian was killed and others were wounded when an Israeli drone struck a vehicle in the Al-Mashahara area of the Tuffah neighborhood, according to a medical source.
Further south, a woman was injured by Israeli gunfire in Hamad City, north of Khan Younis, while another Palestinian sustained injuries near Al-Amal Hospital in the western part of the city.
Local sources said Israeli military vehicles fired heavily toward Palestinian homes and tents used by displaced families in several parts of Khan Younis. The gunfire reportedly caused injuries to the woman and the man near the affected areas, adding to the risks faced by civilians sheltering in the southern Gaza Strip.
In northern Gaza, another Palestinian suffered moderate injuries after being shot near Kamal Adwan Hospital in Beit Lahia, according to a medical source.
Israeli forces also carried out demolitions in the vicinity of the hospital, destroying homes and buildings that had been evacuated in areas north of the medical facility and close to locations under Israeli military control. Witnesses reported hearing a powerful explosion during the operation, although no casualties were immediately confirmed in connection with the demolitions.
Meanwhile, Israeli naval vessels opened machine-gun fire and launched shells toward the coastline of Gaza City. No injuries were reported from the maritime attack.
The latest incidents add to the casualties recorded since the ceasefire came into effect. According to figures released by Gaza’s Health Ministry, Israeli violations of the agreement had killed 1,493 Palestinians and wounded another 5,299 as of Monday.
The broader toll from the conflict remains significantly higher. Since October 2023, more than 74,000 Palestinians have been killed and over 175,000 injured in Gaza, according to Palestinian figures.
The fighting has also devastated civilian infrastructure throughout the enclave. Around 90% of Gaza’s infrastructure has been damaged or destroyed, leaving communities struggling with widespread destruction to homes, public facilities and essential services.
The continued reports of airstrikes, gunfire and demolitions highlight the fragile situation in Gaza despite the ceasefire agreement, with further casualties and damage reported across multiple areas of the territory.
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