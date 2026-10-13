MENAFN - DailyFX (IG)) Tesla Q3 results preview: can AI and energy offset pressure on car profits?

Tesla reports Q3 results on 21 October after deliveries beat expectations. Here's what investors should watch across automotive margins, energy storage, AI progress and cash flow.

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Written by

Axel Rudolph FSTA

Chief Technical Analyst

Publication date 2026-10-13T11:32:29+0100 Tesla Q3 results preview: can AI and energy offset pressure on car profits?

Tesla reports its third-quarter results on Wednesday 21 October, with investors looking beyond a better-than-expected delivery performance for evidence that the electric vehicle maker can rebuild automotive profitability while advancing its ambitions in artificial intelligence, autonomous driving and energy storage.

Q3 revenue is expected to be slightly lower than a year ago at $27.86 billion but pre-tax profit significantly lower than in Q3 2025, at $1.72 billion, down around 32%. Earnings per share is expected to be 43 cents, around 13% lower than a year previously.

Tesla delivered 486,532 vehicles in Q3, up 1.3% from the previous quarter but down 2.1% year on year. The total exceeded the company's compiled analyst consensus of 461,974 vehicles, offering some reassurance about demand. However, deliveries alone cannot establish whether Tesla is generating stronger profits, particularly as pricing, incentives and production costs remain crucial.

Those looking to trade around the results can do so through spread betting or CFD trading, while longer-term investors can access Tesla shares through IG Invest or our share dealing service.

Deliveries beat expectations, but margins matter

The delivery figures provide a positive starting point for the results. Model 3 and Model Y deliveries reached 478,237, while other models accounted for 8,295. Production totalled 464,391 vehicles, meaning deliveries exceeded production during the quarter.

September also brought signs of improving demand in China. Sales of China-made Tesla vehicles rose 5% year on year, accelerating from 3.6% growth in August, according to data from the China Passenger Car Association. These figures include exports, so they do not represent domestic Chinese demand alone.

The challenge is converting sales into profitable growth. Tesla has faced intensifying competition from Chinese manufacturers, including BYD, as well as established carmakers expanding their electric vehicle ranges. Discounts and lower-priced models can support volumes but potentially weigh on average selling prices and automotive margins.

Investors will therefore be watching automotive gross margin, excluding regulatory credits, alongside average selling prices and management's commentary on demand. A delivery beat is encouraging, but it will mean less to shareholders if it comes at the expense of profitability.

Energy storage offers another growth engine

Tesla's energy business is becoming increasingly important to the investment case. The company deployed 13.7 gigawatt-hours (GWh) of energy storage products in Q3, below the analyst consensus of 15.9GWh published ahead of the delivery announcement.

Energy storage systems, including Megapack, give Tesla exposure to demand for grid-scale batteries as electricity networks adapt to renewable generation, growing power consumption and data-centre expansion.

The business could help diversify Tesla away from automotive sales, although quarterly deployments can fluctuate and investors will want to see how growth translates into revenue and margins.

The Q3 results should clarify whether energy storage remains on track to become a more substantial contributor to group profitability. The gap between actual deployments and expectations also makes management's explanation of demand, manufacturing capacity and project timing important.

AI, robotaxis and the valuation question

Tesla's longer-term investment case increasingly rests on more than selling cars. Chief executive Elon Musk has positioned autonomous driving, robotaxis and robotics as major future growth opportunities.

For investors, however, the distinction between current earnings and future potential is critical. Automotive and energy results can be measured in quarterly revenue, margins and cash flow. The commercial opportunity from autonomous driving and humanoid robots depends on successful development, regulatory approvals, deployment and customer adoption.

The earnings call will therefore be closely watched for updates on robotaxi expansion, Full Self-Driving software and the timeline for bringing new products to market. Investors will also want to understand how much Tesla is spending on AI infrastructure and development, and what that means for free cash flow.

Tesla's valuation has historically reflected expectations of substantial future growth. That leaves the shares vulnerable if management's ambitions are delayed or if current operations fail to generate enough cash to support investment.

For those wanting to understand more about how to assess shares in companies where near-term earnings and long-term technology ambitions are both central to the investment case, our resources on investing for beginners and the stock market cover the key concepts in accessible detail.

Cash flow and capital spending under scrutiny

The financial results should show whether Tesla can fund its technology ambitions while maintaining a strong balance sheet.

Higher capital expenditure may be justified if it creates productive capacity or advances commercially viable AI and autonomous-driving services. But investors will want a clear connection between spending and future returns.

Key figures to watch include operating income, automotive gross margin excluding regulatory credits, operating cash flow, free cash flow and capital expenditure. Management's outlook for vehicle deliveries, pricing and investment will be equally important.

The company also needs to balance its longer-term ambitions against the realities of the electric vehicle market, where affordability, competition and consumer incentives can rapidly alter demand.

Technical analysis and analyst ratings

The Tesla share price – down around 16% year-to-date and 24% from its December 2025 $498.83 record high – has so far risen by around 27% from its late July low at $297.38.

Tesla weekly candlestick chart Source: TradingView

Tesla shares are running into solid resistance each time they approach the November 2025 and February 2026 lows at $382.78-to-$387.53 and the 200-day simple moving average (SMA) at $390.07. If overcome, the December 2025-to-October 2026 downtrend line at $404.70 may come back into focus.

Tesla daily candlestick chart Source: TradingView

Short-term upside momentum is expected to be maintained while the late September low at $345.88 underpins on a daily chart closing basis. Were this level to give way, the April low at $337.24 may be reached instead and perhaps also the long-term uptrend line at $312.78.

Tesla has a TipRanks Smart Score of '3 Underperform' but a 'buy' rating.

Source: TipRanks

Analysts rate Tesla as between a 'buy' and a 'hold' with 8 'strong buy', 15 'buy', '21' hold and 5 'sell' ratings with a long-term mean price target at $377.01, around the current share price (as of 13 October 2026).

Source: LSEG Data & Analytics The bottom line

Tesla's Q3 delivery figures have given investors a reason for cautious optimism, with volumes exceeding expectations and China-made vehicle sales improving. But the upcoming results will determine whether that momentum is translating into stronger earnings.

The central question is whether Tesla can defend automotive profitability while expanding its energy business and funding its AI ambitions. Strong margins and cash flow, accompanied by credible progress on robotaxis, could reinforce the bullish investment case. If profits remain under pressure while spending rises, investors may demand more evidence that Tesla's future technology businesses can justify the premium attached to its shares.

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