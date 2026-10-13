NATO Commander Details Three-Phase Strategy to Counter Potential Attacks
(MENAFN) NATO’s top military commander outlined a three-step defense strategy on Monday to respond to a possible attack on alliance territory, explaining that the bloc would initially block an assault, then weaken continued advances and, if necessary, dismantle the opposing forces and their ability to wage war.
Speaking during a panel titled "Theory of Victory: How Do We Achieve Military Success Against Russia in Deterrence and Defense?" at the Warsaw Security Forum 2026, Gen. Alexus Grynkewich, NATO’s supreme allied commander Europe (SACEUR), said the approach aims to prevent an adversary from capturing and maintaining control over NATO territory.
"My theory of victory is simple: we will block the initial attack. If the attack persists, we will blunt it and prevent enemy advance. And if required, we will break the enemy's forces and the operational warfighting system that is arrayed against us," he said.
Grynkewich emphasized that NATO does not view a conflict as "imminent or inevitable," describing the alliance as defensive and stressing that deterring aggression and maintaining peace remain its central objectives.
"Our alliance exists to preserve peace, but let there be no doubt: should war come, we will block, blunt any attack, and then if it does not cease, we will break the forces conducting aggression against us," Grynkewich said.
He explained that the initial phase would rely on forward-deployed ground forces to stop opposing troops from advancing into allied territory. These forces would receive support from NATO’s air, maritime, space and cyber capabilities.
Speaking during a panel titled "Theory of Victory: How Do We Achieve Military Success Against Russia in Deterrence and Defense?" at the Warsaw Security Forum 2026, Gen. Alexus Grynkewich, NATO’s supreme allied commander Europe (SACEUR), said the approach aims to prevent an adversary from capturing and maintaining control over NATO territory.
"My theory of victory is simple: we will block the initial attack. If the attack persists, we will blunt it and prevent enemy advance. And if required, we will break the enemy's forces and the operational warfighting system that is arrayed against us," he said.
Grynkewich emphasized that NATO does not view a conflict as "imminent or inevitable," describing the alliance as defensive and stressing that deterring aggression and maintaining peace remain its central objectives.
"Our alliance exists to preserve peace, but let there be no doubt: should war come, we will block, blunt any attack, and then if it does not cease, we will break the forces conducting aggression against us," Grynkewich said.
He explained that the initial phase would rely on forward-deployed ground forces to stop opposing troops from advancing into allied territory. These forces would receive support from NATO’s air, maritime, space and cyber capabilities.
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