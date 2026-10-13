7 Injured In Random Stabbing At Shopping Complex West Of Seoul
The suspect, believed to be in his 60s, attacked people with knives fastened to both his hands while moving on an escalator between the floors.
The man was subdued by shoppers and later apprehended by police officers, who began questioning him in custody.Seoul stabbing spree
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