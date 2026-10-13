Iran Says Third Supertanker Catches Fire in Strait of Hormuz
(MENAFN) Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) navy said Monday that a third supertanker it labeled “offending” had been hit and caught fire in the Strait of Hormuz within two days.
According to a statement from the navy’s public relations office, the vessel was struck on Monday morning after allegedly disabling its navigation system and disregarding warnings.
The IRGC claimed that the tanker, like the two vessels reportedly targeted earlier, had tried to exit the strait while undermining security and order in the strategic waterway.
The statement did not disclose the ship’s name, flag, operator or the method used to strike it.
The IRGC navy also warned that commercial ships and oil tankers cooperating with the US military in the Strait of Hormuz or the Gulf would face a “decisive response.”
In a separate development, the UK Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) said it had received a delayed report on Sunday concerning an incident in the strait, in which an outbound tanker was struck by an unidentified projectile.
UKMTO confirmed that all crew members were safe, but said the potential environmental consequences were still unclear and an investigation was underway.
Tehran has threatened to target vessels that use routes not approved by Iranian authorities or attempt to navigate the waterway without authorization.
According to a statement from the navy’s public relations office, the vessel was struck on Monday morning after allegedly disabling its navigation system and disregarding warnings.
The IRGC claimed that the tanker, like the two vessels reportedly targeted earlier, had tried to exit the strait while undermining security and order in the strategic waterway.
The statement did not disclose the ship’s name, flag, operator or the method used to strike it.
The IRGC navy also warned that commercial ships and oil tankers cooperating with the US military in the Strait of Hormuz or the Gulf would face a “decisive response.”
In a separate development, the UK Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) said it had received a delayed report on Sunday concerning an incident in the strait, in which an outbound tanker was struck by an unidentified projectile.
UKMTO confirmed that all crew members were safe, but said the potential environmental consequences were still unclear and an investigation was underway.
Tehran has threatened to target vessels that use routes not approved by Iranian authorities or attempt to navigate the waterway without authorization.
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