Gerrard Calls for Manchester City to Lose Titles Over Financial Breaches
(MENAFN) Former Liverpool captain Steven Gerrard has called for Manchester City to be stripped of their titles and receive several years of sporting penalties over alleged financial rule violations, proposing a transfer ban and points deductions rather than relegation.
Speaking on The Overlap podcast on Monday, Gerrard argued that the club should face significant consequences if the breaches are upheld, while distinguishing between the responsibility of the institution and that of individual players who won medals during the period under investigation.
"In terms of how I feel, I potentially could be affected if you like, I wouldn't want individual players to give stuff back, that wouldn't be right," he said.
"But the club, they have to be stripped ... There needs to be an example set," he added.
Gerrard also questioned whether sending City down to the Championship would be an appropriate punishment. He argued that relegation could have consequences for English Football League clubs competing for promotion, as Manchester City would potentially occupy one of the places available to teams moving up to the Premier League.
"I don't think its fair on the Championship if they go down, because they will be one of the three teams that come up, so that takes a slot away from the Championship so it's not fair on the EFL," he said.
Instead, the former England midfielder advocated a combination of restrictions designed to affect City's ability to strengthen their squad and their position in the league over an extended period.
"I think it needs to be a transfer ban, a points [deduction] over a period of time and make them suffer like they've made everyone suffer over the nine, 10 years that they've done it," he added.
The controversy stems from an independent Premier League commission's findings that Manchester City committed serious financial rule breaches spanning the 2009-10 through 2017-18 seasons. Among the allegations found to have been established was the use of "sham" contracts with commercial partners to inflate the club's reported revenue artificially.
Manchester City has appealed the ruling, rejected the allegations and maintained that it has not committed the violations claimed against it. The disciplinary process remains unresolved, with sanctions yet to be determined.
Gerrard's comments add to the debate over what consequences would be appropriate if the case results in penalties against the club. Potential measures discussed in connection with the case include sporting sanctions, although no final punishment has been announced.
The eventual decision could have implications for Manchester City's historical achievements and its future competitiveness, while also raising wider questions about how financial regulations should be enforced across English football.
Speaking on The Overlap podcast on Monday, Gerrard argued that the club should face significant consequences if the breaches are upheld, while distinguishing between the responsibility of the institution and that of individual players who won medals during the period under investigation.
"In terms of how I feel, I potentially could be affected if you like, I wouldn't want individual players to give stuff back, that wouldn't be right," he said.
"But the club, they have to be stripped ... There needs to be an example set," he added.
Gerrard also questioned whether sending City down to the Championship would be an appropriate punishment. He argued that relegation could have consequences for English Football League clubs competing for promotion, as Manchester City would potentially occupy one of the places available to teams moving up to the Premier League.
"I don't think its fair on the Championship if they go down, because they will be one of the three teams that come up, so that takes a slot away from the Championship so it's not fair on the EFL," he said.
Instead, the former England midfielder advocated a combination of restrictions designed to affect City's ability to strengthen their squad and their position in the league over an extended period.
"I think it needs to be a transfer ban, a points [deduction] over a period of time and make them suffer like they've made everyone suffer over the nine, 10 years that they've done it," he added.
The controversy stems from an independent Premier League commission's findings that Manchester City committed serious financial rule breaches spanning the 2009-10 through 2017-18 seasons. Among the allegations found to have been established was the use of "sham" contracts with commercial partners to inflate the club's reported revenue artificially.
Manchester City has appealed the ruling, rejected the allegations and maintained that it has not committed the violations claimed against it. The disciplinary process remains unresolved, with sanctions yet to be determined.
Gerrard's comments add to the debate over what consequences would be appropriate if the case results in penalties against the club. Potential measures discussed in connection with the case include sporting sanctions, although no final punishment has been announced.
The eventual decision could have implications for Manchester City's historical achievements and its future competitiveness, while also raising wider questions about how financial regulations should be enforced across English football.
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