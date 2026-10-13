EU Launches New Security Mission to Support Lebanon
(MENAFN) The European Union announced on Monday the creation of a new mission aimed at strengthening Lebanon’s defense and security institutions, reiterating its support for the country’s stability, sovereignty and state structures.
The EU Council approved the establishment of the EU Support Mission in Lebanon (EUSM Lebanon), granting it an initial mandate lasting three years, according to reports.
The initiative is intended to promote peace and security in Lebanon, reinforce government institutions and support sustainable stability in accordance with UN Security Council Resolution 1701.
Its priorities include improving the operational capabilities of the Lebanese Armed Forces and Internal Security Forces, alongside strengthening the country’s maritime security governance.
EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas said foreign ministers had reached an agreement to launch the mission. She explained that it would provide advice and assistance to Lebanon’s military and internal security forces, helping them improve territorial control, border protection and domestic security.
“With this new mission — a major update of our security ties — we continue to support the country’s institutions in restoring full sovereignty and building lasting stability for the Lebanese people,” she said.
The mission will be organized around two complementary components, one military and the other civilian. Both will operate under a unified political mandate while carrying out responsibilities within their respective fields.
The EU Council approved the establishment of the EU Support Mission in Lebanon (EUSM Lebanon), granting it an initial mandate lasting three years, according to reports.
The initiative is intended to promote peace and security in Lebanon, reinforce government institutions and support sustainable stability in accordance with UN Security Council Resolution 1701.
Its priorities include improving the operational capabilities of the Lebanese Armed Forces and Internal Security Forces, alongside strengthening the country’s maritime security governance.
EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas said foreign ministers had reached an agreement to launch the mission. She explained that it would provide advice and assistance to Lebanon’s military and internal security forces, helping them improve territorial control, border protection and domestic security.
“With this new mission — a major update of our security ties — we continue to support the country’s institutions in restoring full sovereignty and building lasting stability for the Lebanese people,” she said.
The mission will be organized around two complementary components, one military and the other civilian. Both will operate under a unified political mandate while carrying out responsibilities within their respective fields.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment