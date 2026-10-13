Palestinian Killed, Others Injured In Israeli Drone Strike On Gaza City

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Oct. 13 (Petra) – One Palestinian was killed and several others injured Tuesday when an Israeli drone struck a civilian vehicle in the Tuffah neighborhood, northeast of Gaza City.

According to the Palestinian News Agency (WAFA), citing medical sources, the strike targeted a vehicle on Al-Mashahira Street in the Tuffah neighborhood, killing one Palestinian whose identity has yet to be established and injuring several others.

Meanwhile, Israeli military vehicles resumed heavy gunfire south of Khan Younis, while an explosion was heard in Jabalia.

//Petra// AO