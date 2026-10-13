Public Works Minister, Saudi Fund Delegation Review Infrastructure Projects

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Oct. 13 (Petra) -- Public Works and Housing Minister Maher Abu al-Samen and a Saudi Fund for Development (SFD) delegation headed by Abdullah Sahil, reviewed progress on fund-financed projects in Jordan, including completion rates, challenges and ways to address them to ensure the projects are finished on schedule.

During talks held in Amman, the two sides discussed the status of fund-financed road and building projects, which cover infrastructure, education and health.

The discussions also went over measures to speed up work and remove technical and administrative obstacles that could affect progress.

The meeting covered road projects, led by the Desert Road rehabilitation and construction project, completed at a total cost of about $138 million. It also covered maintenance and rehabilitation of sections of the Desert Road, and the road to the Karama crossing and the Al-Rukban and Al-Hadalat border area.

Also reviewed were Prince Faisal Hospital in Yajouz, Zarqa Governorate, and school construction projects in several governorates. A presentation showed 12 of 16 schools financed by the Saudi loan completed, and all eight schools financed by the first Saudi grant finished. Five of six schools financed by the second Saudi grant are done, and work continues on the remaining projects.

Abu al-Samen urged continued coordination with the fund to complete projects and resolve implementation challenges.

He said the ministry follows every stage of implementation and is committed to technical specifications, quality standards and approved timelines, to achieve the projects' development and service goals.

Abu al-Samen highlighted the Fund's support for Jordan, saying it reflects the deep ties between Jordan and Saudi Arabia. He said the support has helped implement "strategic" projects that improved infrastructure and public services for citizens across the governorates.

Valuing the fund's role in supporting development in Jordan, he voiced hope that the joint cooperation will continue and expand in the coming period to serve the shared interests of the two countries.

The meeting, which is part of joint follow-up on Fund-financed projects, aims at ensuring the completion of ongoing projects and achieving their intended goals.

//Petra// NQ