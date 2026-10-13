French Lawmakers Face Budget Rejection Motion as Debate Begins
(MENAFN) France’s National Assembly is preparing to examine the revenue provisions of the government’s proposed 2027 budget on Tuesday, with the Socialist Party planning to introduce a motion to reject the draft as political divisions and economic pressures complicate its passage.
The budget, which would be the final annual spending plan of President Emmanuel Macron’s presidency, faces an uncertain future because the government does not hold a parliamentary majority ahead of the 2027 presidential election.
The Socialists intend to submit their rejection motion as soon as parliamentary proceedings begin. The party had previously allowed last year’s budget to pass, but its latest move signals renewed opposition to the government’s fiscal plans.
France Unbowed is expected to support the initiative, alongside some lawmakers from the Communist Party and the parliamentary group representing overseas territories. The Greens were scheduled to discuss their position on Tuesday morning before deciding whether to join the opposition.
The National Rally, France’s far-right party, could determine the outcome. If its lawmakers back the motion, the proposal would likely pass, allowing the budget draft to move to the Senate without a substantive debate in the National Assembly.
Public Accounts Minister David Amiel criticized the planned move, describing it as a “boycott motion” and arguing that lawmakers should examine the government’s proposals rather than block discussion at the outset.
“Interest rates are skyrocketing, Parliament cannot look the other way. We need to have a debate in the National Assembly,” he said.
The dispute comes as the government faces mounting pressure over public finances, household purchasing power and student protests taking place across the country. These concerns have intensified disagreements over how the state should raise revenue and distribute the tax burden.
The taxation of wealthier citizens has become one of the main points of contention. Left-wing lawmakers criticized the proposed measures during committee discussions last week, arguing that the draft offered insufficient taxation of the wealthy and favored higher-income groups.
The government is also confronting changes in tax receipts from fuel. Amiel said revenue collected by the state from fuel had declined by €357 million since the beginning of the year, with both excise duties and value-added tax contributing to the decrease.
The revenue section of the budget sets out the government’s expected tax income and forms a central part of the wider fiscal plan. Its examination is scheduled to begin on Tuesday evening, although the planned rejection motion could determine whether lawmakers proceed with a detailed review.
The outcome will test the government’s ability to secure parliamentary support for its final budget before the presidential election campaign gathers momentum. With opposition parties divided over the draft and the National Rally potentially holding the decisive votes, the proceedings could shape the next stage of France’s budget debate.
The budget, which would be the final annual spending plan of President Emmanuel Macron’s presidency, faces an uncertain future because the government does not hold a parliamentary majority ahead of the 2027 presidential election.
The Socialists intend to submit their rejection motion as soon as parliamentary proceedings begin. The party had previously allowed last year’s budget to pass, but its latest move signals renewed opposition to the government’s fiscal plans.
France Unbowed is expected to support the initiative, alongside some lawmakers from the Communist Party and the parliamentary group representing overseas territories. The Greens were scheduled to discuss their position on Tuesday morning before deciding whether to join the opposition.
The National Rally, France’s far-right party, could determine the outcome. If its lawmakers back the motion, the proposal would likely pass, allowing the budget draft to move to the Senate without a substantive debate in the National Assembly.
Public Accounts Minister David Amiel criticized the planned move, describing it as a “boycott motion” and arguing that lawmakers should examine the government’s proposals rather than block discussion at the outset.
“Interest rates are skyrocketing, Parliament cannot look the other way. We need to have a debate in the National Assembly,” he said.
The dispute comes as the government faces mounting pressure over public finances, household purchasing power and student protests taking place across the country. These concerns have intensified disagreements over how the state should raise revenue and distribute the tax burden.
The taxation of wealthier citizens has become one of the main points of contention. Left-wing lawmakers criticized the proposed measures during committee discussions last week, arguing that the draft offered insufficient taxation of the wealthy and favored higher-income groups.
The government is also confronting changes in tax receipts from fuel. Amiel said revenue collected by the state from fuel had declined by €357 million since the beginning of the year, with both excise duties and value-added tax contributing to the decrease.
The revenue section of the budget sets out the government’s expected tax income and forms a central part of the wider fiscal plan. Its examination is scheduled to begin on Tuesday evening, although the planned rejection motion could determine whether lawmakers proceed with a detailed review.
The outcome will test the government’s ability to secure parliamentary support for its final budget before the presidential election campaign gathers momentum. With opposition parties divided over the draft and the National Rally potentially holding the decisive votes, the proceedings could shape the next stage of France’s budget debate.
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