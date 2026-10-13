Drone Attack Targets Two Merchant Ships Off Bulgaria's Coast, With Ukrainians Among Casualties

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was stated by Bulgarian Prime Minister Rumen Radev, according to Novinite, as reported by Ukrinform.

Radev also announced plans to hold talks with Russian Ambassador to Bulgaria Eleonora Mitrofanova and NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte.

During an emergency meeting of the Security Council under the Council of Ministers, Radev reported that the Maltese-flagged cargo ship CHELSEA 3 was struck by three drones approximately 18 nautical miles east of the city of Byala. A second vessel, identified as the Azov Concord, sank approximately 17 nautical miles east of the village of Krapets after being struck by a drone.

A distress signal from the CHELSEA 3 was received at 1:30 a.m. According to the crew, the drones struck the deck and side of the vessel. The Maritime Rescue Center in Varna immediately launched a rescue operation, and a border police unit evacuated all 15 people on board: seven Ukrainian citizens and eight Azerbaijani citizens.

The vessel, owned by a Ukrainian company and registered in Odesa, sails under the Maltese flag. The crew was taken to the port of Varna, where, according to preliminary reports, five sailors received medical treatment for minor injuries.

The second vessel sank approximately 17 nautical miles east of Krapets. One crew member was rescued, but the available information does not allow for determining the full composition of the vessel's crew or the fate of other people who may have been on board.

“Another attack on merchant ships in the immediate vicinity of Bulgaria's territorial waters is absolutely unacceptable,” Radev said.

He added that Bulgaria will seek international assistance to investigate these attacks and determine the origin of the drones. He emphasized that the available evidence is insufficient to pin the blame on a specific country, although, in his words, the outcome of these attacks appears to benefit Russia.

“The logic of what is happening suggests that the outcome of these attacks benefits the Russian Federation,” Radev said, explaining his intention to hold talks with Mytrofanova.

Bulgaria's permanent representatives to NATO and the European Union have been informed of these incidents.

As Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha stated on social media platform X, Ukrainian citizens were injured during Russia's latest attack on commercial vessels near Bulgaria's territorial waters.

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“Russia's latest attack on commercial vessels near Bulgaria's territorial waters, which injured Ukrainian and Azerbaijani citizens, once again demonstrates Moscow's deliberate disregard for civilian lives and maritime security in the Black Sea,” the foreign minister noted.

Sybiha called on partners to intensify pressure and sanctions against Russia and to take decisive measures to hold it accountable and protect freedom of navigation.

“The Black Sea is a lifeline for global food security. Russia is attacking it to weaponize hunger and hold the world hostage. This must be met with strength,” emphasized the head of Ukraine's Foreign Ministry.

As reported by Ukrinform, Bulgaria is calling for the creation of a new EU mechanism to ensure free and safe navigation in the Black Sea amid recent attacks on civilian vessels.

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