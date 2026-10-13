Sybiha: Ukraine Continues To Receive Intelligence From U.S.

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was stated by Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha during the Warsaw Security Forum, according to a Ukrinform correspondent.

“You are probably wondering whether we are receiving intelligence from the American side. Yes, we are continuing this cooperation,” said the foreign minister.

Sybiha noted that an air raid alert was issued late on Tuesday night, but he explained this was due to Russia's use of a specific type of weaponry.

As previously reported, the Financial Times, citing sources, wrote that U.S. officials had threatened to halt the exchange of intelligence if Ukraine continued to attack oil refineries on Russian territory.

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On October 9, U.S. President Donald Trump, following a phone call with Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin, announced an agreement on the supply of Russian diesel fuel to the U.S. and global markets and a temporary easing of relevant U.S. sanctions against Russia. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky criticized this decision, calling the easing of sanctions a sign of weakness.

The next day, Trump stated that“it is time for Ukraine to get a new president,” claiming that Zelensky allegedly had opportunities to end the war but failed to take advantage of them. He also accused Ukraine of contributing to the diesel fuel shortage through strikes on Russian oil refineries and called for an end to these a ttacks.