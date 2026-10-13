Zelensky: Partners Did Not Warn Of Ballistic Missile Strike On Kyiv

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The head of state made this announcement on Facebook while summarizing the consequences of yet another Russian strike on Ukraine, according to Ukrinform.

“There was also a rather vicious ballistic missile strike on Kyiv-five missiles that hit civilian infrastructure. Unfortunately, there was no warning from our partners regarding this strike. Intelligence data on the launch of Russian ballistic missiles helps save lives, and this is one of the most critical issues. It is precisely this that helps prevent deaths when there is a warning about ballistic missiles,” Zelensky said.

Summarizing the consequences of yet another Russian strike, the President recalled that from the evening until now, the Russians have attacked Ukraine with more than a hundred different types of weapons: jet-powered drones, loitering munitions, and ballistic missiles. A significant portion of these weapons was successfully intercepted. But, as Zelenskyy noted, unfortunately, not all of them.

He noted that an ordinary residential building in Kharkiv was destroyed, and the rescue operation lasted virtually all night. Four people were killed in this strike on the building. The President noted that in a single evening, and in Kharkiv alone, 41 people were wounded.

Trump comments on Russia's violation of energy truce

As reported, according to the Ukrainian Air Force, starting at 6:00 p.m. on Monday, October 12, the enemy attacked Ukraine with five“Iskander-M”/S-400 ballistic missiles from the Bryansk region, nine“Banderole”/“Dan-T” loitering munitions, and 108 Shahed-type strike UAVs (74 of which were jet-powered),“Gerbera,” and“Parody”-type decoy drones from the following directions: Orel, Kursk, Primorsko-Akhtarsk (Russian Federation), the temporarily occupied city of Donetsk, and Hvardeiske (temporarily occupied Crimea).

According to preliminary data, as of 8:00 a.m. on Tuesday, October 13, air defense forces shot down or neutralized 88 drones. Hits were recorded at 17 locations, and downed targets (debris) were found at seven locations.