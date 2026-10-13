Delta Air Lines Flight Diverted To Remote Stand After Bomb Threat

MENAFN - AzerNews) Ulviyya Poladova Read more

A Delta Air Lines flight from the United States to Israel landed at Ben Gurion Airport after an anonymous report claimed there could be a bomb on board.

According to Israeli media, the threat was reported on Tuesday morning. After landing, flight DL234 was directed to a remote parking stand to allow security checks to be carried out. Passengers arriving from New York were promptly evacuated from the aircraft.

The Israel Airports Authority said that no suspicious items were found during the inspection.

It remains unclear whether the threat was reported from the United States or after the aircraft had arrived in Israel.

On September 30, a Flydubai aircraft reportedly transmitted a hijack alert before disappearing from radar. The plane later made an emergency landing in Saudi Arabia.

According to reports, the co-pilot allegedly attempted to crash the aircraft, but the captain intervened and was seriously injured. Passengers helped subdue the attacker.

Israeli authorities have not ruled out the possibility that the incident was an act of terrorism.

Photo: Nicolas Economou/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images