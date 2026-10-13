Poland Warns Europe Against Resuming Russian Energy Imports
(MENAFN) Poland’s Finance and Economy Minister Andrzej Domanski urged European countries on Monday to avoid restoring energy imports from Russia, stressing the need to increase economic pressure on Moscow.
“Europe must never repeat mistakes from the past. We know that some kind of addiction of some Western European countries to Russian gas was one of the reasons for Russian strength,” Domanski told a media outlet.
“I believe that was also a factor behind [Russian President Vladimir] Putin’s decision to attack Ukraine in 2022,” he added.
Asked about US President Donald Trump’s recent backing of Russian diesel exports and reports of discussions over potentially restarting the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline, Domanski reiterated Warsaw’s opposition to renewed energy purchases from Russia.
“Let me be very clear, we need additional economic pressure on Russia. We just cannot buy Russian oil, Russian gas or Russian diesel, and this is the Polish position on this issue,” he said.
His comments followed Trump’s support for relaxing restrictions on Russian diesel exports, prompting renewed debate over Europe’s approach to energy trade with Moscow.
“Europe must never repeat mistakes from the past. We know that some kind of addiction of some Western European countries to Russian gas was one of the reasons for Russian strength,” Domanski told a media outlet.
“I believe that was also a factor behind [Russian President Vladimir] Putin’s decision to attack Ukraine in 2022,” he added.
Asked about US President Donald Trump’s recent backing of Russian diesel exports and reports of discussions over potentially restarting the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline, Domanski reiterated Warsaw’s opposition to renewed energy purchases from Russia.
“Let me be very clear, we need additional economic pressure on Russia. We just cannot buy Russian oil, Russian gas or Russian diesel, and this is the Polish position on this issue,” he said.
His comments followed Trump’s support for relaxing restrictions on Russian diesel exports, prompting renewed debate over Europe’s approach to energy trade with Moscow.
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