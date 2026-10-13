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Rebekah Gear

Rebekah Gear


Date: 2026-10-13 07:35:56

(MENAFN- The Conversation)
  • Senior Lecturer in Initial Teacher Education, Nottingham Trent University
Profile Articles

Rebekah Gear is a Senior Lecturer in Initial Teacher Education and leads the Close to Practice partnership initiative for the Nottingham Institute of Education, Children and Youth. Her work sits at the intersection of research, practice, and partnership, with a particular focus on teacher and child agency, practitioner led inquiry, and research informed approaches to professional learning. She teaches across initial teacher education undergraduate and postgraduate programmes, specialising in mathematics.

Experience
  • –present Senior Lecturer, Nottingham Trent University
Education
  • 2022 Nottingham Trent University, Masters in Education

The Conversation

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The Conversation

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