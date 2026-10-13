Rebekah Gear is a Senior Lecturer in Initial Teacher Education and leads the Close to Practice partnership initiative for the Nottingham Institute of Education, Children and Youth. Her work sits at the intersection of research, practice, and partnership, with a particular focus on teacher and child agency, practitioner led inquiry, and research informed approaches to professional learning. She teaches across initial teacher education undergraduate and postgraduate programmes, specialising in mathematics.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.