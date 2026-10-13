Reader in Dental Materials, Queen Mary University of London

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Dr Saroash Shahid is Reader in Dental Biomaterials at the Institute of Dentistry, Queen Mary University of London, where he leads the MSc in Dental Materials programme. His academic work brings together cutting-edge research, innovative teaching, and leadership in dental education. With a strong focus on biomimetic and preventive materials, Dr Shahid collaborates with international partners and industry to develop novel technologies for caries management and tooth preservation.

Dr Shahid is actively engaged in professional networks, including the International Association for Dental Research (IADR) and the British Society for Oral and Dental Research (BSODR), where he serves as Vice Chair of the BSODR Dental Materials Research Group. His work is driven by a commitment to advancing dental science while shaping the next generation of dentists and researchers.

–present Reader, Queen Mary University of London



2010 University of London, PhD in Dental Materials

2005 University, Bachelors in Dental Surgery (BDS) 2005 University of London, Msc in Dental Materials

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