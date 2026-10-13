Matt Rigby

Reader in Atmospheric Chemistry, University of Bristol

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I am a Reader in Atmospheric Chemistry in the Atmospheric Chemistry Research Group at the University of Bristol, where I was previously a NERC Advanced Research Fellow. Before moving to Bristol, I worked at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) as a Research Scientist in the Center for Global Change Science. I have PhD in Atmospheric Physics from Imperial College London, and a degree in Physics from Cambridge University, where I studied at Clare College.

My work focuses on developing methods for determining sources and sinks of greenhouse gases and ozone depleting substances. I carry out this work in collaboration with researchers around the world through the Advanced Global Atmospheric Gases Experiment (AGAGE), a global monitoring network that measures over 40 trace gases at high frequency and precision.

I am a lead author on the 2018 World Meteorological Association (WMO) Scientific Assessment of Ozone Depletion and PI of the Detection and Attribution of Regional greenhouse gas Emissions in the UK (DARE-UK) programme.

–present Reader in Atmospheric Chemistry, University of Bristol

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