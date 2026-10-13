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James Ryalls

James Ryalls


Date: 2026-10-13 07:35:53

(MENAFN- The Conversation)
  • Senior Research Fellow in the School of Agriculture, Policy and Development, University of Reading
Profile Articles

I am a Senior Research Fellow in the Centre for agri-environmental research at the University of Reading. My research interests focus on understanding the mechanisms driving invertebrate responses to future changes in climate and atmospheric conditions.

Experience
  • –present Senior Research Fellow in the School of Agriculture, Policy and Development, University of Reading

The Conversation

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The Conversation

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