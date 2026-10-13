F1 To Return To Africa For First Time Since 1993 With Race In Rwanda

MENAFN - Nam News Network)

BERLIN, Oct 13 (NNN-dpa) -- Formula One is returning to Africa for the first time since 1993 with a 10-year agreement to host the African Grand Prix in Rwanda, it said in a statement on Monday, reported German Press Agency (dpa).

The long-term agreement will see the first race in the country take place once construction of a new circuit in Bugesera (some 40 kilometres south of capital Kigali) has been completed, which is expected to be in the early 2030s.

"The circuit will be designed to work in harmony with the natural landscape, using the area's elevation changes to create a unique and challenging racing experience while delivering exceptional viewing opportunities for fans," the statement read.

Racing in Africa again has been a long-standing ambition for F1.

"Today is a landmark moment for Formula 1," F1 president Stefano Domenicali said. "With Rwanda joining the calendar from the next decade, our sport will race in every inhabited continent, bringing the World Championship closer than ever to fans around the globe."

Rwandan President Paul Kagame added: "Rwanda is proud to host the Formula 1 African Grand Prix, and to share this moment with more than 100 million fans across Africa, many of them young people who deserve to see the sport at home and to see themselves in it: as engineers, technicians, entrepreneurs and, one day, drivers."

Rwanda was in the spotlight last year as the country hosted the cycling road world championships.

The choice was controversial from the outset as rights groups accuse the country and its long-time President Paul Kagame of sportswashing -- using sports to improve its image.

--NNN-dpa