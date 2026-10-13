South Korea Launches Military AI Hub to Advance Robotic Warfare
(MENAFN) South Korea’s Defense Ministry inaugurated the country’s first military artificial intelligence transformation facility on Monday, focusing on developing robotic systems designed to carry out high-risk operations.
Situated in Pangyo, south of Seoul, the center will train humanoid and multi-legged robots using physical AI data and sophisticated artificial intelligence models, according to reports citing the ministry.
Approximately 150 officials attended the opening ceremony, including representatives from the ministries responsible for science and industry.
The robots are expected to undertake hazardous tasks such as delivering supplies to dangerous locations, handling explosive devices and clearing land mines, helping reduce the risk of fatal injuries among military personnel.
The Defense Ministry said the project seeks to build a globally leading defense center focused on physical AI, a technology that allows machines to perceive and interact with their surroundings.
As part of the broader initiative, South Korea plans to establish five AI transformation centers across the country, involving the different military branches and the Joint Chiefs of Staff.
One of the planned facilities will be based at the Joint Chiefs of Staff headquarters in Seoul’s Yongsan district.
The ministry also intends to expand partnerships with private-sector technology firms to incorporate commercially developed AI systems into military activities.
Situated in Pangyo, south of Seoul, the center will train humanoid and multi-legged robots using physical AI data and sophisticated artificial intelligence models, according to reports citing the ministry.
Approximately 150 officials attended the opening ceremony, including representatives from the ministries responsible for science and industry.
The robots are expected to undertake hazardous tasks such as delivering supplies to dangerous locations, handling explosive devices and clearing land mines, helping reduce the risk of fatal injuries among military personnel.
The Defense Ministry said the project seeks to build a globally leading defense center focused on physical AI, a technology that allows machines to perceive and interact with their surroundings.
As part of the broader initiative, South Korea plans to establish five AI transformation centers across the country, involving the different military branches and the Joint Chiefs of Staff.
One of the planned facilities will be based at the Joint Chiefs of Staff headquarters in Seoul’s Yongsan district.
The ministry also intends to expand partnerships with private-sector technology firms to incorporate commercially developed AI systems into military activities.
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