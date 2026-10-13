MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Bravada Gold Recommences Trading On OTCQB

October 13, 2026 7:30 AM EDT | Source: Bravada Gold Corporation

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 13, 2026) - Bravada Gold Corporation (TSXV: BVA) (OTCQB: BGAVF) ("Bravada" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that its common shares have recommenced trading on the OTCQB® Venture Market in the United States under the symbol BGAVF.

The OTCQB listing provides U.S. investors with a convenient and transparent trading platform for Bravada shares and complements the Company's primary listing on the TSX Venture Exchange.

"We are pleased to have our OTCQB trading reinstated at an important time in Bravada's evolution," said Dr. Paul West-Sells, President and CEO of Bravada Gold. "With our drill program finishing up, the Company advancing the Wind Mountain Gold-Silver Project toward a Pre-Feasibility Study, and a number of other catalysts anticipated in the next 12 months, we believe improved access to U.S. investors is particularly timely."

About the OTCQB Venture Market

OTCQB is a U.S. venture market operated by OTC Markets Group for entrepreneurial and development-stage companies. Trading on the OTCQB provides investors with access to real-time market information and facilitates trading in U.S. dollars.

Bravada to Present at Precious Metals & Critical Minerals Virtual Investor Conference

Paul West-Sells will be presenting live at the Precious Metals & Critical Minerals Virtual Investor Conference hosted by VirtualInvestorConferences later today! The presentation will cover the recently released Preliminary Economic Assessment for Wind Mountain and the Company's next steps. The event is open to all investors and registration is free.

DATE: October 13, 2026

TIME: 2:00 PM ET / 11 AM PT

About Bravada Gold Corporation

Bravada Gold Corporation is a Nevada-focused gold development company advancing its 100%-owned Wind Mountain Gold-Silver Project towards production, supported by a portfolio of exploration and royalty properties across Nevada's premier gold trends.

Wind Mountain offers a rare brownfield development opportunity, having previously operated as a permitted heap-leach gold-silver mine. Existing pits, haul roads, waste dumps, power infrastructure and road access provide a significant head start, reducing the capital, permitting and execution risks typically associated with developing a new mine.

The Wind Mountain 2026 PEA delivered an after-tax NPV (5%) of US$415 million (C$593 million), and a 60% IRR, based on US$3,600/oz gold. With a low strip ratio, conventional heap-leach processing and established infrastructure, the project offers a compelling pathway toward near-term production in mining-friendly Nevada.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

"Dr. Paul West-Sells"

Dr. Paul West-Sells

President and Chief Executive Officer

For further information, please contact:

Dr. Paul West-Sells, President & CEO

Email: ...

Phone: +1 (604) 641-2759

Website: bravadagold

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" and "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation, including statements regarding the results of the 2026 PEA, the anticipated Pre-Feasibility Study and its timing, planned drilling and metallurgical programs, anticipated filing of a technical report, and other future plans, objectives, or expectations of the Company. Forward-looking statements are identified by words such as "believes," "anticipates," "expects," "estimates," "may," "could," "would," "will", or "plan". These statements are based on assumptions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied, including risks related to fluctuations in gold and silver prices and foreign exchange rates, results of exploration and metallurgical testing, capital and operating cost estimates, the preliminary nature of the PEA, permitting and regulatory approvals, and general economic and financial market conditions. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.







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Source: Bravada Gold Corporation