Merz Calls on Iran to End Regional Destabilization
(MENAFN) German Chancellor Friedrich Merz called on Iran to end actions he said were destabilizing the Middle East following a telephone conversation on Tuesday with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.
The two leaders discussed recent attacks attributed to the Houthis, who are backed by Iran, as well as the broader regional situation and possible steps to bring the conflict to an end, according to German government spokesman Stefan Kornelius.
“The chancellor condemned in the strongest possible terms the latest terrorist attacks carried out by the Iran-backed Houthis,” Kornelius said. “The chancellor and the crown prince agree that these attacks must cease immediately.”
During the conversation, Merz also called for the immediate lifting of maritime restrictions affecting two strategically important waterways: the Strait of Hormuz and the Bab al-Mandab Strait. The German chancellor stressed that blockades imposed by Iran and the Houthis should come to an end without further delay.
“Iran must finally engage in serious negotiations and stop destabilizing the region. At the same time, it must open the Strait of Hormuz permanently and without restriction and halt its military nuclear program,” he added.
The discussion reflected concerns over the security of maritime routes that are important for international shipping and energy supplies. Disruptions in these waterways can affect the movement of goods and fuel, with consequences extending beyond the Middle East.
Merz and Mohammed bin Salman also addressed the economic repercussions of the conflict, particularly its effects on energy prices in Germany. According to the spokesman, the leaders exchanged views on possible measures to help stabilize prices amid continued regional uncertainty.
The call brought together discussions on regional security, maritime access and energy market pressures, underscoring Germany’s concerns about the wider economic consequences of the conflict and the need for diplomatic efforts to reduce tensions.
The two leaders discussed recent attacks attributed to the Houthis, who are backed by Iran, as well as the broader regional situation and possible steps to bring the conflict to an end, according to German government spokesman Stefan Kornelius.
“The chancellor condemned in the strongest possible terms the latest terrorist attacks carried out by the Iran-backed Houthis,” Kornelius said. “The chancellor and the crown prince agree that these attacks must cease immediately.”
During the conversation, Merz also called for the immediate lifting of maritime restrictions affecting two strategically important waterways: the Strait of Hormuz and the Bab al-Mandab Strait. The German chancellor stressed that blockades imposed by Iran and the Houthis should come to an end without further delay.
“Iran must finally engage in serious negotiations and stop destabilizing the region. At the same time, it must open the Strait of Hormuz permanently and without restriction and halt its military nuclear program,” he added.
The discussion reflected concerns over the security of maritime routes that are important for international shipping and energy supplies. Disruptions in these waterways can affect the movement of goods and fuel, with consequences extending beyond the Middle East.
Merz and Mohammed bin Salman also addressed the economic repercussions of the conflict, particularly its effects on energy prices in Germany. According to the spokesman, the leaders exchanged views on possible measures to help stabilize prices amid continued regional uncertainty.
The call brought together discussions on regional security, maritime access and energy market pressures, underscoring Germany’s concerns about the wider economic consequences of the conflict and the need for diplomatic efforts to reduce tensions.
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