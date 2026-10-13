EU Pledges to Shield ICC, Adds Nearly 1,600 Russia Sanctions
(MENAFN) EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas said Monday that the bloc has ways to keep the International Criminal Court (ICC) operating despite US measures aimed at the tribunal, and that member states are serious about protecting it.
Speaking at a news conference after a meeting of EU foreign ministers, Kallas pointed to the time before the American measures take effect. “The six-month period before the US measures take effect offers a window of dialogue,” Kallas said. “The EU has options to ensure that the court can continue its vital work,” she said.
The ministers also adopted nearly 1,600 new sanctions listings against Russia’s military-industrial complex. Kallas called it the largest single expansion of the EU’s sanctions list since Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022. More than half the listings target the production chain for ballistic missiles, she said.
On Russia’s presence in international sports and cultural events, Kallas took a firm line. “Sports and culture must not become vehicles for whitewashing Russian aggression,” she said. “My services, together with the Commission, will put forward proposals on how to sustain Russia’s isolation in global sports,” she added.
She also urged closer coordination with Washington on sanctions. “It would be much stronger if we would act together with the US,” she said. “Every time we are together with the US, UK, or other like-minded partners, the sanctions have much bigger effect,” she added.
Kallas said the EU hoped a US bill introduced by Sen. Lindsey Graham would be put into action “to finally pressure Russia to stop this war.”
On maritime security, Kallas condemned Houthi attacks on Riyadh airport. “The Houthi attacks on Riyadh airport were appalling acts of terror. There can be no justification for indiscriminate attacks on civilian infrastructure,” she said. “Keeping the Red Sea open is in Europe’s strategic interest,” she added.
She noted that more than 60 countries had pledged to oppose tolls and fees on international shipping routes. “International waters, the arteries of our economy must remain open to everyone, not whoever can pay,” Kallas said.
Speaking at a news conference after a meeting of EU foreign ministers, Kallas pointed to the time before the American measures take effect. “The six-month period before the US measures take effect offers a window of dialogue,” Kallas said. “The EU has options to ensure that the court can continue its vital work,” she said.
The ministers also adopted nearly 1,600 new sanctions listings against Russia’s military-industrial complex. Kallas called it the largest single expansion of the EU’s sanctions list since Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022. More than half the listings target the production chain for ballistic missiles, she said.
On Russia’s presence in international sports and cultural events, Kallas took a firm line. “Sports and culture must not become vehicles for whitewashing Russian aggression,” she said. “My services, together with the Commission, will put forward proposals on how to sustain Russia’s isolation in global sports,” she added.
She also urged closer coordination with Washington on sanctions. “It would be much stronger if we would act together with the US,” she said. “Every time we are together with the US, UK, or other like-minded partners, the sanctions have much bigger effect,” she added.
Kallas said the EU hoped a US bill introduced by Sen. Lindsey Graham would be put into action “to finally pressure Russia to stop this war.”
On maritime security, Kallas condemned Houthi attacks on Riyadh airport. “The Houthi attacks on Riyadh airport were appalling acts of terror. There can be no justification for indiscriminate attacks on civilian infrastructure,” she said. “Keeping the Red Sea open is in Europe’s strategic interest,” she added.
She noted that more than 60 countries had pledged to oppose tolls and fees on international shipping routes. “International waters, the arteries of our economy must remain open to everyone, not whoever can pay,” Kallas said.
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