China’s FM Visits Four Countries, Attends Asian Security Summit in Baku
(MENAFN) Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi is set to travel to Azerbaijan, Croatia, Montenegro and Bulgaria from Wednesday through Tuesday, with his itinerary including participation in the seventh summit of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence-Building Measures in Asia (CICA) in Baku.
Wang will take part in the summit on Thursday, according to a Foreign Ministry spokesperson.
During his stay in Azerbaijan, he is expected to meet Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov. The visit marks Wang’s first trip to the country in seven years.
The spokesperson described China and Azerbaijan as “comprehensive strategic partners” and noted that bilateral relations “have maintained strong momentum of growth, with ever-deepening political mutual trust, steady progress in Belt and Road cooperation and fruitful collaboration on international affairs.”
China hopes the visit will deliver further progress in cooperation between the two countries across a range of sectors, the spokesperson added.
Wang is also scheduled to meet the foreign ministers of Croatia, Montenegro and Bulgaria during his regional tour.
CICA is a multilateral platform that seeks to strengthen cooperation among Asian countries to advance peace, security and regional stability.
Wang will take part in the summit on Thursday, according to a Foreign Ministry spokesperson.
During his stay in Azerbaijan, he is expected to meet Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov. The visit marks Wang’s first trip to the country in seven years.
The spokesperson described China and Azerbaijan as “comprehensive strategic partners” and noted that bilateral relations “have maintained strong momentum of growth, with ever-deepening political mutual trust, steady progress in Belt and Road cooperation and fruitful collaboration on international affairs.”
China hopes the visit will deliver further progress in cooperation between the two countries across a range of sectors, the spokesperson added.
Wang is also scheduled to meet the foreign ministers of Croatia, Montenegro and Bulgaria during his regional tour.
CICA is a multilateral platform that seeks to strengthen cooperation among Asian countries to advance peace, security and regional stability.
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