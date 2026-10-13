Andersson Fails to Secure Support for Swedish Government Formation
(MENAFN) Swedish opposition leader Magdalena Andersson has been unable to secure enough support to form a new government following September’s election, although she remains prepared to proceed with a parliamentary vote on her nomination as prime minister.
Andersson, who leads the Social Democratic Party, announced the outcome of her negotiations on Tuesday after meeting Parliamentary Speaker Andreas Norlen. She said discussions had advanced but had failed to produce an agreement that could gain sufficient backing in the Riksdag, Sweden’s parliament.
Her center-left bloc narrowly won the September election, securing 176 seats compared with 173 held by the right-wing coalition. Despite the narrow majority, disagreements among the center-left parties over the structure and composition of the next government have complicated efforts to reach a deal.
“My overall assessment is that progress has been made, but that there are currently no conditions for forming a government that can be tolerated by the Riksdag,” she said.
Andersson said the next steps would depend on the parliamentary speaker, who is expected to consult party leaders before determining how to move forward with the government formation process.
“I have informed the Speaker that I am ready for a vote on the Prime Minister,” she said, explaining that a vote at this stage would concern a government made up exclusively of Social Democrats.
However, the proposal faces opposition from within the center-left bloc. Left Party deputy leader Ida Gabrielsson said her party would vote against a government led solely by the Social Democrats, indicating that Andersson could struggle to secure the parliamentary support needed for her candidacy.
“We will do that and more parties will certainly do that. There is no drama in that,” she told reporters.
The Green Party has also maintained its preference for a broader governing arrangement. Party spokesperson Amanda Lind reiterated that the Greens wanted a majority government involving all four parties within the center-left bloc.
Lind acknowledged that negotiations had progressed but said the parties had yet to reach a final agreement. The differences highlight the challenges facing the bloc as it attempts to translate its narrow electoral advantage into a workable governing coalition.
Andersson called on the parties to approach the negotiations constructively and concentrate on policy priorities rather than insist on securing every demand. She emphasized that compromise would be necessary to overcome the current impasse.
The continued disagreement leaves Sweden’s government formation process unresolved despite the center-left bloc’s victory in the election. The parliamentary speaker’s consultations and the possibility of a prime ministerial vote are expected to determine the next stage of negotiations.
Andersson, who leads the Social Democratic Party, announced the outcome of her negotiations on Tuesday after meeting Parliamentary Speaker Andreas Norlen. She said discussions had advanced but had failed to produce an agreement that could gain sufficient backing in the Riksdag, Sweden’s parliament.
Her center-left bloc narrowly won the September election, securing 176 seats compared with 173 held by the right-wing coalition. Despite the narrow majority, disagreements among the center-left parties over the structure and composition of the next government have complicated efforts to reach a deal.
“My overall assessment is that progress has been made, but that there are currently no conditions for forming a government that can be tolerated by the Riksdag,” she said.
Andersson said the next steps would depend on the parliamentary speaker, who is expected to consult party leaders before determining how to move forward with the government formation process.
“I have informed the Speaker that I am ready for a vote on the Prime Minister,” she said, explaining that a vote at this stage would concern a government made up exclusively of Social Democrats.
However, the proposal faces opposition from within the center-left bloc. Left Party deputy leader Ida Gabrielsson said her party would vote against a government led solely by the Social Democrats, indicating that Andersson could struggle to secure the parliamentary support needed for her candidacy.
“We will do that and more parties will certainly do that. There is no drama in that,” she told reporters.
The Green Party has also maintained its preference for a broader governing arrangement. Party spokesperson Amanda Lind reiterated that the Greens wanted a majority government involving all four parties within the center-left bloc.
Lind acknowledged that negotiations had progressed but said the parties had yet to reach a final agreement. The differences highlight the challenges facing the bloc as it attempts to translate its narrow electoral advantage into a workable governing coalition.
Andersson called on the parties to approach the negotiations constructively and concentrate on policy priorities rather than insist on securing every demand. She emphasized that compromise would be necessary to overcome the current impasse.
The continued disagreement leaves Sweden’s government formation process unresolved despite the center-left bloc’s victory in the election. The parliamentary speaker’s consultations and the possibility of a prime ministerial vote are expected to determine the next stage of negotiations.
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