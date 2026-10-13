Sanborn Geospatial Announces Broadband Navigatortm Supplemental And Fabric Change Tracker, Powering The Next Decade Of Infrastructure Investments

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New platform capabilities streamline BEAD program implementation, multi-version FCC Fabric change management, and stakeholder collaboration for state broadband offices nationwide

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., Oct. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sanborn Geospatial, a leader in geospatial solutions and broadband intelligence, today announced powerful new updates to its suite of broadband management tools, featuring the newly introduced Broadband NavigatorTM Supplemental and introducing the innovative Fabric Change Tracker. Designed specifically to help state broadband offices, internet service providers (ISPs), and local governments manage BOB Round 2 Challenges and Broadband Location Reviews with confidence.

As states accelerate implementation for major federal initiatives like the Broadband Equity, Access, and Deployment (BEAD) program and the Capital Projects Fund (CPF), they face immense operational challenges. Managing multi-million-dollar investments requires the meticulous tracking of hundreds of thousands of serviceable locations, handling frequent updates to the FCC Fabric and serviceability data, and navigating state challenge processes. Sanborn's latest version of Broadband Navigator empowers state teams to:



Track Deployment Lifecycles: Monitor the construction and deployment status of BEAD-funded projects from initial award through completion across multiple ISPs.

Manage the BOB Round 2 Challenge Process: Allow ISPs to seamlessly submit service challenges and state teams to organize and adjudicate the challenges with confidence. Empower Stakeholder Engagement: Deliver user-friendly, iterative mapping solutions tailored to diverse stakeholder roles for transparent communication.



"The Navigator has provided the OBD (Office of Broadband Development) with a user-friendly, iterative mapping solution that evolves to meet federal program requirements and state priorities and assists our various stakeholder groups with tools tailored to their roles for streamlined workflows and engaging with relevant broadband data," noted Amelia AuBuchon of the Missouri Office of Broadband Development.

With broadband serviceable locations (BSLs) constantly changing - due to new construction, modifications, policy updates, and shifting serviceability classifications - maintaining compliance is a moving target. Sanborn's Fabric Change Tracker solves this by creating a comprehensive historical record of BSLs across multiple versions of the FCC Fabric.

Key capabilities of the Fabric Change Tracker include:



Full Lifecycle Tracking: Crosswalk location identifiers, addresses, parcels, buildings, and serviceability data to see how changes affect eligibility and funding decisions.

Regression and Error Detection: Identify locations experiencing service regressions (e.g., moving from served to underserved) or uncover locations missed due to Fabric inaccuracies and new developments. Flexible Export & Analysis: Filter data by change type, status, or geography, and export results in CSV, JSON, or GeoJSON formats for advanced reporting.



Sanborn also continues to offer end-to-end support for ISPs, including data cleaning, spatial analysis, and automated workflows for Broadband Data Collection (BDC) and RDOF regulatory filings.

"Partnering with Sanborn for our FCC Broadband Data Collection reporting takes a massive operational load off our shoulders," said Crystal Williams, Lead Advisor of Regulatory Affairs at Breezeline "Their team manages the process end-to-end, handling the heavy lifting of spatial data management through to final filing, making them a key partner across our regulatory filings while ensuring we hit critical deadlines smoothly every cycle."

To learn more about how Sanborn's geospatial expertise and platforms like the Broadband Navigator and Fabric Change Tracker can support your broadband initiatives, visit sanborn.com/broadband-mapping or contact their ISP and broadband experts today.

Company Description

Release Contact

Priya Sankalia

Broadband Program Manager

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