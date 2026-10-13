Nationally Recognized Security Expert And Author Sal Lifrieri To Lead Crisis Prevention Executive Seminar

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) As AI Reshapes the Insider-Threat Landscape, Half-Day Program Will Help Senior Leaders Identify Hidden Risks and Make Better Decisions Under Pressure

NEW YORK, Oct. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PCC Secure, the security consulting and training brand of Protective Countermeasures & Consulting (PCC), today announced an executive seminar in New York City focused on the STOP methodology, a practical framework designed to help business leaders work backward from potential crisis scenarios to uncover overlooked risks, identify opportunities for intervention, and make informed decisions before they result in costly operational, reputational, legal, or financial consequences.

The seminar,“Crisis Decision Making Under Pressure,” will take place on December 2 at the Union League Club, located at 38 East 37th Street, New York, NY. The program will be led by Sal Lifrieri, author of Leading Through Chaos, creator of the STOP methodology, and founder and CEO of Protective Countermeasures & Consulting (PCC). Lifrieri developed the framework based on more than four decades of experience in senior law enforcement and intelligence positions. He previously served as Director of Security & Intelligence Operations with the NYC Office of Emergency Management as well as a member of the NYPD hostage negotiation team.

“AI is changing the insider-threat landscape, creating new ways for sensitive information to be exposed, stolen, or misused,” said Lifrieri.“From banking and financial information to proprietary business data, intellectual property, and confidential communications, organizations face evolving risks that can have serious consequences. Executives must understand where those vulnerabilities exist, recognize the warning signs, and decide how to intervene before the damage is done. Through the STOP methodology, we help leaders look beyond the immediate situation, anticipate potential outcomes, and make better decisions in an increasingly complex threat environment.”

The seminar is designed for senior leaders, including CEOs, COOs, CSOs, HR leaders, general counsels, and risk managers responsible for organizational resilience and risk oversight. The STOP framework can be applied across industries and to challenges ranging from operational disruptions and workplace incidents to reputational crises and emerging risks associated with artificial intelligence. The seminar will also feature a live case study demonstrating how the methodology can be applied to an incident outside the scope of traditional crisis response plans.

STOP stands for Stop, Track, Observe, and Plan and provides a structured approach to identifying risks and making decisions under pressure. It guides leaders to assess situations before reacting, distinguish facts from assumptions, recognize contributing factors and opportunities for intervention, and develop informed responses based on potential outcomes.

PCC Secure is an ASIS International Preferred CPE Provider and a SHRM Recertification Provider. Eligible seminar participants can earn SHRM Professional Development Credits (PDCs) or ASIS continuing professional education (CPE) credits.

The December 2 seminar is open to senior leaders from all industries. For additional information and registration details, visit .

About PCC Secure

PCC Secure is the security consulting, investigations, and training brand of Protective Countermeasures & Consulting (PCC), a global firm focused on helping organizations identify threats, mitigate risk, and strengthen security and preparedness. Through its integrated services, PCC Secure provides threat and risk assessments, workplace violence prevention, security advisory and consulting, executive protection, incident response, and online security training. Its training programs equip employees, managers, and security professionals with practical skills to recognize risks, respond to evolving situations, and support safer workplaces. For more information, visit .

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