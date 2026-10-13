Caspian Therapeutics And Kura Oncology Outline KO-7246 Development Strategy In Diabetes

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) – EASD findings support clinical evaluation of a next-generation oral menin inhibitor designed to restore insulin-producing capacity –

– IND-enabling development underway to support Phase 1 clinical proof-of-concept study to assess safety and endogenous insulin production –

– Investor webcast today, October 13, 2026, at 4:30 p.m. ET / 1:30 p.m. PT –

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Caspian Therapeutics, Inc. (“Caspian”) and Kura Oncology, Inc. (Nasdaq: KURA,“Kura”) plan to outline the development strategy for KO-7246, Caspian's selective, oral menin inhibitor designed for diabetes and other chronic metabolic diseases, in a webcast later today. Management from both companies will discuss the rationale for creating Caspian, the findings presented at the 62nd European Association for the Study of Diabetes (EASD) Annual Meeting, and KO-7246's path toward clinical proof of concept.

“Menin inhibition offers the potential to rebuild the body's own insulin-producing capacity by expanding existing beta cells,” said Troy Wilson, Ph.D., J.D., President and Chief Executive Officer of Kura Oncology and Executive Chairman of Caspian Therapeutics.“Caspian was formed to translate this biology into a new approach to treating diabetes.”

Kura launched Caspian in September 2026 with a $50 million financing led by BVF Partners with participation from T1D Fund, Invus, Montanova, Eli Lilly and Company, Kura Oncology, members of Kura's leadership team, and several successful biotech entrepreneurs. Proceeds from the financing are expected to support KO-7246 through initial clinical proof of concept and advancement of a second menin inhibitor candidate.

Kura contributed KO-7246 and related intellectual property and know-how to Caspian and retains approximately half ownership of the company. Caspian has its own leadership team and Board of Directors, as well as access to Kura's research, development and corporate capabilities through an intercompany services arrangement.

Scientific Rationale and Development Priorities

The rationale for menin inhibition in diabetes is based on the natural ability of the pancreas to adapt to increased insulin demand during pregnancy. Research in pregnant mice has shown that reduced menin levels release a brake on beta cell proliferation, allowing the insulin-producing cell population to expand. KO-7246 is designed to harness this adaptive biology as a potential therapeutic for diabetes.

The findings reported by Kura and Caspian at EASD connect menin inhibition with beta cell expansion and improved glucose control in preclinical models. Key observations informing KO-7246 development include:



Improved glucose control and beta cell expansion. KO-7246 increased insulin levels and expanded insulin-producing cells in a mouse model of Type 2 diabetes. Combined with semaglutide, it produced a rapid initial reduction in blood sugar and a sustained effect. No hypoglycemia was observed in KO-7246-treated mice, including those receiving the combination.



Durable benefit after treatment stopped. In a rat model of severe insulin deficiency, responding animals regained normal blood sugar control. Glucose control and elevated stimulated C-peptide, a marker of endogenous insulin production, persisted for one month after treatment withdrawal. Responses appeared dependent on residual beta-cell capacity, supporting KO-7246's proposed regenerative mechanism.

Selective activity in human beta cells. KO-7246 stimulated beta cell proliferation in human islet microtissue samples from multiple donors without increasing proliferation of other cell types, supporting the relevance of the menin inhibition approach to human biology.



“Our initial clinical objective is to characterize KO-7246's safety, tolerability and exposure and look for evidence of improved endogenous insulin production in people with either Type 1 or Type 2 diabetes relevant to the broader development opportunity,” said Rob Spencer, Ph.D., President and Chief Operating Officer of Caspian Therapeutics.“Assessing measures such as stimulated C-peptide during treatment and follow-up will help us interpret the biological response and guide subsequent development.”

Investor Webcast

Caspian and Kura management will host a webcast and conference call on October 13, 2026, at 4:30 p.m. ET / 1:30 p.m. PT. The live webcast and replay will be available on under the Investors tab in the Events and Presentations section.

About Caspian Therapeutics

Caspian Therapeutics is pioneering menin-directed therapies for diabetes and other cardiometabolic diseases. Building on more than a decade of menin research at Kura Oncology, Caspian is advancing its lead compound, KO-7246, through IND-enabling development and intends to conduct a Phase 1 proof-of-concept study in patients with diabetes.

To learn more, visit .

About Kura Oncology

Kura Oncology is a biopharmaceutical company committed to realizing the promise of precision medicines for the treatment of cancer. Kura's pipeline of small-molecule drug candidates is designed to target cancer signaling pathways and address high-need hematologic malignancies and solid tumors. Kura developed and is commercializing KOMZIFTI® (ziftomenib), the FDA-approved once-daily, oral menin inhibitor for the treatment of adults with relapsed or refractory NPM1-mutated acute myeloid leukemia and continues to pioneer advancements in menin inhibition and farnesyl transferase inhibition. For additional information, please visit the Kura website and follow us on X and LinkedIn.

Kura Oncology Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to be materially different from historical results or from any future results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements include statements regarding, among other things, the potential for KO-7246 to restore the body's endogenous insulin-producing capacity; the strength of the preclinical findings related to KO-7246; the therapeutic potential of KO-7246; the potential for the regenerative effects of KO-7246 observed in animal models and human islet tissue samples to extend to human β-cell systems; and Caspian's plans to evaluate KO-7246 in a Phase 1 program designed to assess its potential to restore functional β-cell capacity and endogenous insulin production in patients with diabetes and to advance a second development candidate. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially include risks associated with the conduct of preclinical studies and clinical trials; the risk of the FDA not permitting Kura's or Caspian's planned trials to proceed; the risk that Kura's or Caspian's product candidates may not receive regulatory approval; the potential for Kura's or Caspian's product candidates to have unexpected adverse side effects; the risk that Kura or Caspian may not be able to obtain additional financing; the risks associated with reliance on outside financing to meet capital requirements; the risk that compounds that appeared promising in early research or clinical trials do not demonstrate safety and/or efficacy in later preclinical studies or clinical trials; risks associated with reliance on third parties to successfully conduct clinical trials; and other risks associated with the process of discovering, developing and commercializing drugs. You are urged to consider statements that include the words“may,”“will,”“would,”“could,”“should,”“believes,”“estimates,”“projects,”“potential,”“expects,”“plans,”“anticipates,”“intends,”“continues,”“designed,”“goal,” or the negative of those words or other comparable words to be uncertain and forward-looking. For a further list and description of the risks and uncertainties Kura faces, please refer to Kura's periodic and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which are available at . Such forward-looking statements are current only as of the date they are made, and Kura assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Contacts

Caspian Therapeutics

Robert Spencer, Ph.D.

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Kura Oncology

Greg Mann

858-987-4046

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