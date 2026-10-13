Niobay Metals Announces New Mineralized Intersections
| Drill hole
| From
(m)
| To
(m)
| Ta2O5
(ppm)
| Length
(m)
|1532-26-16
|273.50
|274.50
|245.43
|1.00
|1532-26-16
|276.50
|277.50
|202.69
|1.00
|1532-26-16
|283.50
|288.50
|246.21
|5.00
|1532-26-16
|291.50
|292.50
|505.51
|1.00
|1532-26-18
|267.70
|270.50
|327.50
|2.80
|1532-26-18
|280.80
|282.00
|604.42
|1.20
|1532-26-18
|291.00
|292.00
|223.45
|1.00
|1532-26-18
|299.00
|300.00
|249.09
|1.00
|1532-26-18
|304.00
|307.90
|309.68
|3.90
|1532-26-18
|310.00
|314.00
|390.74
|4.00
|1532-26-18
|318.00
|319.00
|470.10
|1.00
|1532-26-19
|45.70
|46.70
|241.77
|1.00
|1532-26-19
|170.50
|171.50
|201.47
|1.00
|1532-26-19
|176.50
|184.50
|280.17
|8.00
|1532-26-19
|186.50
|187.50
|288.17
|1.00
|1532-26-22
|182.00
|183.00
|362.65
|1.00
|1532-26-22
|186.00
|190.00
|406.52
|4.00
|1532-26-22
|223.00
|229.00
|263.95
|6.00
|1532-26-22
|233.00
|235.00
|305.87
|2.00
|1532-26-22
|237.00
|238.00
|208.80
|1.00
|1532-26-22
|242.00
|245.00
|381.37
|3.00
|1532-26-22
|254.00
|255.00
|200.25
|1.00
|1532-26-23C
|220.90
|226.00
|288.19
|5.10
|1532-26-23C
|248.00
|254.00
|258.74
|6.00
|1532-26-23C
|267.00
|271.00
|222.26
|4.00
|1532-26-24
|166.00
|169.00
|244.62
|3.00
|1532-26-24
|174.00
|177.00
|251.54
|3.00
|1532-26-24
|243.00
|245.00
|386.46
|2.00
|1532-26-24
|248.50
|256.00
|354.62
|7.50
|1532-26-24
|257.00
|262.00
|340.58
|5.00
|1532-26-24
|266.50
|267.50
|978.06
|1.00
|1532-26-25
|167.50
|187.50
|320.84
|20.00
|1532-26-25
|261.50
|263.50
|258.86
|2.00
|1532-26-27
|0.00
|5.00
|264.48
|5.00
|1532-26-27
|14.00
|20.95
|364.69
|6.95
|1532-26-29
|314.00
|316.00
|255.20
|2.00
|1532-26-29
|322.00
|327.00
|249.58
|5.00
|1532-26-29
|329.00
|330.00
|247.87
|1.00
|1532-26-29
|333.00
|342.00
|378.24
|9.00
|1532-26-30
|172.50
|173.50
|227.12
|1.00
|1532-26-30
|178.70
|180.50
|280.30
|1.80
|1532-26-30
|190.40
|192.50
|310.84
|2.10
|1532-26-30
|196.80
|198.50
|521.10
|1.70
|1532-26-30
|205.50
|210.50
|233.81
|5.00
|1532-26-30
|215.50
|220.50
|325.53
|5.00
|1532-26-30
|232.50
|233.50
|206.36
|1.00
|1532-26-30
|240.50
|241.50
|241.77
|1.00
|1532-26-31
|262.50
|267.50
|407.34
|5.00
|1532-26-31
|283.70
|287.00
|259.75
|3.30
|1532-26-31
|290.00
|295.00
|252.88
|5.00
|1532-26-32
|194.60
|196.60
|399.89
|2.00
|1532-26-32
|238.75
|239.80
|317.47
|1.05
|1532-26-32
|242.40
|247.50
|247.56
|5.10
|1532-26-32
|249.50
|257.60
|480.97
|8.10
|1532-26-32
|259.65
|262.70
|343.64
|3.05
|1532-26-34
|177.10
|178.50
|235.31
|1.40
|1532-26-34
|182.00
|195.90
|312.68
|13.90
* Nb2O5 and Ta2O5 are oxide equivalents calculated based on laboratory results for the elements Nb and Ta.
Table 2: Composites of intercepted mineralization (> 0.2% Nb2O5)
|Drill Hole
| From
(m)
| To
(m)
|% of Nb2O5
| Length
(m)
|1532-26-16
|287.50
|288.50
|0.21
|1.00
|1532-26-18
|306.00
|307.00
|0.20
|1.00
|1532-26-18
|311.00
|312.00
|0.20
|1.00
|1532-26-22
|186.00
|187.00
|0.34
|1.00
|1532-26-22
|242.00
|245.00
|0.26
|3.00
|1532-26-24
|166.00
|167.00
|0.20
|1.00
|1532-26-24
|174.00
|177.00
|0.21
|3.00
|1532-26-24
|248.50
|249.50
|0.23
|1.00
|1532-26-24
|250.00
|251.00
|0.20
|1.00
|1532-26-24
|254.00
|255.00
|0.22
|1.00
|1532-26-24
|257.00
|258.00
|0.24
|1.00
|1532-26-24
|261.00
|262.00
|0.35
|1.00
|1532-26-24
|266.50
|267.50
|0.82
|1.00
|1532-26-23C
|224.00
|225.00
|0.20
|1.00
|1532-26-23C
|249.00
|250.00
|0.22
|1.00
|1532-26-25
|167.50
|172.50
|0.22
|5.00
|1532-26-25
|174.50
|175.50
|0.21
|1.00
|1532-26-25
|261.50
|262.50
|0.22
|1.00
|1532-26-27
|1.00
|2.00
|0.23
|1.00
|1532-26-27
|3.00
|4.00
|0.24
|1.00
|1532-26-27
|14.00
|20.95
|0.26
|6.95
|1532-26-30
|172.50
|174.50
|0.22
|2.00
|1532-26-30
|190.40
|192.50
|0.21
|2.10
|1532-26-30
|196.80
|198.50
|0.42
|1.70
|1532-26-30
|209.50
|210.50
|0.35
|1.00
|1532-26-30
|215.50
|216.50
|0.45
|1.00
|1532-26-31
|262.50
|267.50
|0.29
|5.00
|1532-26-31
|283.70
|285.00
|0.24
|1.30
|1532-26-31
|291.00
|292.00
|0.31
|1.00
|1532-26-31
|294.00
|295.00
|0.24
|1.00
|1532-26-29
|314.00
|316.00
|0.21
|2.00
|1532-26-29
|324.00
|327.00
|0.21
|3.00
|1532-26-29
|329.00
|330.00
|0.21
|1.00
|1532-26-29
|333.00
|339.00
|0.27
|6.00
|1532-26-29
|341.00
|342.00
|0.69
|1.00
|1532-26-32
|194.60
|195.60
|0.28
|1.00
|1532-26-32
|242.40
|245.40
|0.24
|3.00
|1532-26-32
|249.50
|255.60
|0.43
|6.10
|1532-26-32
|260.70
|261.70
|0.21
|1.00
|1532-26-34
|182.00
|186.05
|0.26
|4.05
|1532-26-34
|187.15
|195.00
|0.25
|7.85
* Nb2O5 and Ta2O5 are oxide equivalents calculated based on laboratory results for the elements Nb and Ta.
Table 3: Borehole locations – To be updated by IOS for 2026
|Drill hole
|Azimut
|Dip
|Length
|NAD83_z18- E
|NAD83_z18 - N
|NAD83_z18 - Z
|1532-26-18
|230
|-45
|450
|660318,02
|5483224,04
|332,9
|1532-26-19
|230
|-45
|288
|660235,75
|5483149,68
|317,3
|1532-26-22
|230
|-45
|279
|660643,98
|5482616,70
|341,7
|1532-26-23c
|230
|-45
|300
|660768,51
|5482446,25
|353,5
|1532-26-24
|230
|-60
|324
|661310,32
|5481792,46
|399,7
|1532-26-25
|230
|-60
|324
|661367,24
|5481727,2
|407,1
|1532-26-27
|230
|-60
|102
|661284,48
|5481656,71
|403,5
|1532-26-29
|230
|-55
|369
|661272,06
|5481925,95
|377,6
|1532-26-30
|230
|-60
|267
|661093,58
|5481949,80
|361,4
|1532-26-31
|230
|-60
|339
|661055,65
|5482063,59
|371,3
|1532-26-32
|230
|-50
|330
|661776,30
|5481483,42
|409,4
|1532-26-34
|230
|-60
|240
|661875,77
|5481238,44
|412,8
Message from NioBay's President and CEO on Crevier
"We are pleased to announce the initial results showing mineralized intercepts," said Jean-Sébastien David, P.Geo., President and CEO of NioBay. "The first 5,000 meters targeted the northern zone, where we anticipated lower niobium content but higher tantalum levels. The updated resource estimate will provide a new picture of the deposit. To date, we have identified several intercepts with tantalum values exceeding the average. We will release a new set of results for the central and southern drill holes as soon as they become available."
Following studies indicating positive parameters for the project, the Crevier operation would be dedicated exclusively to producing niobium oxide for battery manufacturers and high-purity tantalum oxide.
Qualified Person
This press release has been reviewed and approved by Jean-Sébastien David, P.Geo., a qualified person under National Instrument 43-101. Mr. David is President and Chief Executive Officer of NioBay.
About NioBay Metals Inc.
NioBay aims to become a leader in the development of mine(s) with low carbon consumption and responsible water and wildlife management practices while prioritizing the environment, social responsibility, good governance, and the inclusion of all stakeholders. Our top priority, which is critical to our success, is the consent and full participation of the Indigenous communities in whose territories and/or on ancestral lands we operate. In addition to other properties, NioBay holds a 100% interest in the James Bay Niobium Project located 45 km south of Moosonee, in the Moose Cree Traditional Territory of the James Bay Lowlands in Ontario. NioBay also holds an 80.2% interest in the Crevier Niobium and Tantalum project located in Québec and on the Nitassinan (ancestral territory) of the Pekuakamiulnuatsh First Nation.
About Niobium
Niobium is a naturally occurring element. It is a metal that is ductile, malleable and highly resistant to corrosion. Because it enhances properties and functionalities, niobium is used in a wide range of materials and applications in the Mobility, Structural and Energy sectors. Niobium transforms materials. When added to materials like steel, glass and aluminum castings, niobium makes them more efficient and lowers environmental impacts, while also increased value.
About Tantalum
One of the main uses of tantalum is in the production of electronic components. Tantalum (Ta) causes no immune response in mammals, so has found wide use in the making of surgical implants. It can replace bone, for example, in skull plates; as foil or wire, it connects torn nerves; as woven gauze it binds abdominal muscle. Tantalum alloys can be extremely strong and have been used for turbine blades, rocket nozzles and internal combustion engines.
Cautionary Statement
Certain statements contained in this press release constitute forward-looking information under Canadian securities laws, including statements regarding the Company's plans. These statements are necessarily based on a number of beliefs, assumptions, and opinions of management as of the date they are made and are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results and future events to differ materially from those anticipated or projected. The Company assumes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements should management's beliefs, estimates, or opinions, or other factors, change, except as required by law.
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
FOR MORE INFORMATION, CONTACT:
| NioBay Metals Inc.
Jean-Sebastien David, geo.
President & Chief Executive Officer
Tel.: 514 866-6500
...
|
Kimberly Darlington
Investor Relations
...
Tel: 514-771-3398
A photo accompanying this announcement is available at
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