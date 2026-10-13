Cineplex Delivers Highest Quarterly And September Box Office Performance In Company History
|Period
|2025 Box Office (i)
|2026 Box Office (i)
|2026 as a Percentage of 2025
|July
|$72,722
|$72,601
|100%
|August
|$49,087
|$97,962
|200%
|September
|$37,669
|$45,118
|120%
|Q3
|$ 159,478
|$ 215,681
|135 %
|(i) Amounts are in thousands of dollars.
Driving both the record month of September and the third quarter were Spider-Man: Brand New Day, which became the highest-grossing domestic release of all time and The Odyssey, which established the record as the highest-grossing premium-format film in Cineplex history. Both titles generated exceptional attendance across the Company's premium offerings and continue to deliver meaningful box office performance well into their theatrical runs.
September also benefited from the breakout performance of Resident Evil, which established the largest opening weekend and became the highest-grossing installment in the long running franchise.
The success of the third quarter film slate combined with the popularity of premium experiences resulted in record guest spending across the circuit. Cineplex's third quarter Box Office Per Patron exceeded $14.00 for the first time in the Company's history as moviegoers increasingly chose premium formats to enhance their theatrical experience. Premium formats accounted for over 50 percent of third quarter box office revenues, marking a third quarter record for the Company.
Elevated attendance and increased guest engagement throughout the quarter also contributed to the highest quarterly Theatre Food Service revenue in Cineplex history.
“The consistency of our performance over the past several quarters, including a record-setting third quarter, reflect the appeal of the theatrical experience and Cineplex's ability to deliver the immersive environment consumers are increasingly seeking,” said Bill Walker, Chief Executive Officer, Cineplex.“Consumers continue to respond to a broad range of films and show a willingness to spend their out-of-home entertainment dollars in a movie theatre, particularly when paired with premium experiences. With a highly anticipated film slate for the remainder of the year, supported by outstanding advance ticket sales for Avengers: Doomsday and Dune: Part Three, we have tremendous confidence in the strength of the theatrical pipeline and the opportunities ahead.”
About Cineplex
Cineplex (TSX:CGX) is a top-tier Canadian brand that operates in the Film Entertainment and Content, Amusement and Leisure, and Media sectors. Cineplex offers a unique escape from the everyday to millions of guests through its circuit of 169 movie theatres and location-based entertainment venues. In addition to being Canada's largest and most innovative film exhibitor, the company operates Canada's favourite destination for 'Eats & Entertainment' (The Rec Room), complexes specially designed for teens and families (Playdium), and an entertainment concept that brings movies, amusement gaming, dining, and live performances together under one roof (Cineplex Junxion). It also operates successful businesses in cinema media (Cineplex Media), alternative programming (Cineplex Events) and motion picture distribution (Cineplex Pictures). Providing even more value for its guests, Cineplex is a partner in Scene+, Canada's largest entertainment and lifestyle loyalty program.
Proudly recognized as having one of the country's Most Admired Corporate Cultures, Cineplex employs over 10,000 people in its offices and venues across Canada. To learn more, visit Cineplex.com.
Investors:
Mahsa Rejali
Vice President, Corporate Development and Investor Relations
...
Media:
Michelle Saba, CPIR
Vice President, Communications
...
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment