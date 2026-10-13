Cineplex Delivers Highest Quarterly And September Box Office Performance In Company History

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TORONTO, Oct. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (TSX: CGX) – Cineplex, Canada's leading entertainment and media company, today reported September box office revenues of $45 million, representing the highest September box office performance ever achieved by Cineplex. September capped a record-setting third quarter, with quarterly box office revenues reaching $216 million, marking the strongest quarterly box office performance in Company history and delivering 35 percent year-over-year growth. Cineplex outperformed the domestic box office in both September and the third quarter. The remarkable results were driven by a powerful film slate, strong consumer demand for theatrical entertainment and guests' continued preference for Cineplex's premium movie-going experiences.

Period 2025 Box Office (i) 2026 Box Office (i) 2026 as a Percentage of 2025 July $72,722 $72,601 100% August $49,087 $97,962 200% September $37,669 $45,118 120% Q3 $ 159,478 $ 215,681 135 % (i) Amounts are in thousands of dollars.



Driving both the record month of September and the third quarter were Spider-Man: Brand New Day, which became the highest-grossing domestic release of all time and The Odyssey, which established the record as the highest-grossing premium-format film in Cineplex history. Both titles generated exceptional attendance across the Company's premium offerings and continue to deliver meaningful box office performance well into their theatrical runs.

September also benefited from the breakout performance of Resident Evil, which established the largest opening weekend and became the highest-grossing installment in the long running franchise.

The success of the third quarter film slate combined with the popularity of premium experiences resulted in record guest spending across the circuit. Cineplex's third quarter Box Office Per Patron exceeded $14.00 for the first time in the Company's history as moviegoers increasingly chose premium formats to enhance their theatrical experience. Premium formats accounted for over 50 percent of third quarter box office revenues, marking a third quarter record for the Company.

Elevated attendance and increased guest engagement throughout the quarter also contributed to the highest quarterly Theatre Food Service revenue in Cineplex history.

“The consistency of our performance over the past several quarters, including a record-setting third quarter, reflect the appeal of the theatrical experience and Cineplex's ability to deliver the immersive environment consumers are increasingly seeking,” said Bill Walker, Chief Executive Officer, Cineplex.“Consumers continue to respond to a broad range of films and show a willingness to spend their out-of-home entertainment dollars in a movie theatre, particularly when paired with premium experiences. With a highly anticipated film slate for the remainder of the year, supported by outstanding advance ticket sales for Avengers: Doomsday and Dune: Part Three, we have tremendous confidence in the strength of the theatrical pipeline and the opportunities ahead.”

About Cineplex

Cineplex (TSX:CGX) is a top-tier Canadian brand that operates in the Film Entertainment and Content, Amusement and Leisure, and Media sectors. Cineplex offers a unique escape from the everyday to millions of guests through its circuit of 169 movie theatres and location-based entertainment venues. In addition to being Canada's largest and most innovative film exhibitor, the company operates Canada's favourite destination for 'Eats & Entertainment' (The Rec Room), complexes specially designed for teens and families (Playdium), and an entertainment concept that brings movies, amusement gaming, dining, and live performances together under one roof (Cineplex Junxion). It also operates successful businesses in cinema media (Cineplex Media), alternative programming (Cineplex Events) and motion picture distribution (Cineplex Pictures). Providing even more value for its guests, Cineplex is a partner in Scene+, Canada's largest entertainment and lifestyle loyalty program.

Proudly recognized as having one of the country's Most Admired Corporate Cultures, Cineplex employs over 10,000 people in its offices and venues across Canada. To learn more, visit Cineplex.com.

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