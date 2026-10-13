Repligen To Report Third Quarter 2026 Financial Results

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Webcast and Conference Call to Be Held Tuesday, October 27, 2026, at 8:00 a.m. ET

WALTHAM, Mass., Oct. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN), today announced that the Company will report its third quarter 2026 financial results on Tuesday, October 27, 2026. The Company will issue a press release before the market opens and will host a conference call at 8:00 a.m. ET to discuss business updates and financial results for the three-month reporting period ended September 30, 2026.

The conference call will be accessible by dialing toll-free (833) 461-5787 for domestic callers and (585) 542-9983 for international callers. The meeting ID is: 877042431. In addition, a webcast will be accessible via the Investor Relations section of the Company's website. The webcast will be archived for a period of time following the live event. You can access the replay on the Investor Relations section of the Company's website.

About Repligen Corporation

Repligen Corporation is a global life sciences company that develops and commercializes highly innovative bioprocessing technologies and systems that enable efficiencies in the process of manufacturing biological drugs. We are“inspiring advances in bioprocessing” for the customers we serve; primarily biopharmaceutical drug developers and contract development and manufacturing organizations (CDMOs) worldwide. Our focus areas are Filtration and Fluid Management, Chromatography, Process Analytics and Proteins. Our corporate headquarters are located in Waltham, Massachusetts, and the majority of our manufacturing sites are in the U.S., with additional key sites in Estonia, Germany, Ireland, the Netherlands and Sweden. For more information about the Company see our website at , and follow us on LinkedIn.

This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Investors are cautioned that statements in this press release which are not strictly historical statements including, without limitation, statements identified by words like“believe,”“expect,”“may,”“will,”“should,”“seek,” or“could” and similar expressions, constitute forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated, including risks discussed from time to time in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We expressly disclaim any responsibility to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

Repligen Contact:

Jacob Johnson

VP, Investor Relations

781-419-0204

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