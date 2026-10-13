Beyond Oil Appoints Joe Colligan As Chief Executive Officer Of Beyond Oil USA

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Commercial leader brings more than 30 years of experience at McCain Foods, Unilever and OSI Group

Will work to accelerate North American expansion of Beyond Oil's solution for safer, better and more profitable frying

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Beyond Oil Ltd. (TSX: BOIL) (OTCQB: BEOLF) (“ Beyond Oil” or the“ Company”), a food-tech innovation company dedicated to reducing health risks associated with fried food while improving food quality, lowering operational costs, minimizing waste and enhancing sustainability, today announced the appointment of Joe Colligan as Chief Executive Officer of its wholly owned operating subsidiary, Beyond Oil USA Inc. (“ Beyond Oil USA”), effective October 26, 2026. Mr. Colligan will report to the Board of Directors of Beyond Oil. In this role, Mr. Colligan will lead commercial expansion across North America, driving enterprise sales across national quick-service restaurant (QSR) chains, casual dining brands, and food retail networks, while scaling distributor partnerships.

“With our technology validated at commercial scale by major North American customers and vendor approvals that open the door to leading national restaurant chains, we are ready to accelerate,” said Jonathan Or, CEO and Co-Founder of Beyond Oil.“Joe has spent decades building multi-million-dollar supply partnerships with the world's largest foodservice operators. He brings the relationships, experience and drive to turn this opportunity into significant North American growth. We are thrilled to welcome him. I also want to thank Michael Nemirow, President, North America, who has met our shared goal of leveraging his business experience to help build the foundation of our North American business and position us for this next phase of growth. Michael will work closely with Joe through the transition and will then move into an Advisor role to continue supporting the Company.”

Mr. Colligan brings more than 30 years of commercial leadership at major global food suppliers, with expertise in large-scale foodservice agreements and national chain customer partnerships. He spent 15 years at McCain Foods, the world's largest supplier of French fries and fried appetizers, serving as Vice President of Sales, National and Strategic Accounts - North America. In that role, he expanded national chain agreements and managed enterprise relationships with leading QSR, casual dining, and convenience brands. Earlier, he spent nearly a decade at Unilever Ice Cream, where he served as Vice President of Retail Sales - North America and led major grocery businesses and brand integrations. Most recently, he was Senior Vice President of Sales and Business Development - North America at OSI Group. Mr. Colligan holds a B.S. in Business Administration from Pennsylvania State University.

“Beyond Oil has developed a powerful solution to one of foodservice's most important challenges: making fried food safer, better and more profitable while reducing waste,” said Joe Colligan, incoming CEO of Beyond Oil USA.“Restaurant operators are searching for proven ways to improve food quality and safety, protect margins and advance sustainability without disrupting kitchen workflows or requiring new equipment. Beyond Oil delivers on those priorities. After decades working with North America's largest foodservice and retail brands, I see enormous potential for this technology to become the operating standard across commercial kitchens. I am excited to join Beyond Oil and lead its North American growth.”

“I am very proud of the great team we have developed in the U.S. and our work with a wide set of customers and distributors,” said Michael Nemirow, President, North America.“Now it is time for someone with Joe's skills and experience to help Beyond Oil reach its full potential, and I look forward to supporting him and the Beyond Oil team through the transition and as an Advisor.”

About Beyond Oil Ltd.

We all love fried food. Let's make it better. Not by changing what people love. By improving the system behind it. Beyond Oil Ltd. (TSX: BOIL, OTCQB: BEOLF) is a food-tech innovation company on a mission to help foodservice operators improve fried food across every dimension that matters: quality, health, consistency, safety, sustainability and profitability. We achieve these outcomes by improving the system behind every kitchen, the frying performance and oil management that determine what lands on the plate. The Company's patented technology, cleared by the FDA and Health Canada, integrates into existing kitchen workflows to improve frying performance and oil management, helping operators deliver more consistent food, strengthen operational control and reduce oil waste. Beyond Oil's solution serves restaurant chains, supermarkets, hotels, catering, institutions and industrial frying operations worldwide, turning frying into a measurable, repeatable and scalable brand standard. The result is a better frying standard, helping every fryer, every shift and every plate live up to the food people love. For more information, please visit: .

Forward-Looking Statements and Information

This news release contains“forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, the U.S. Securities Exchange Act of 1934,“safe harbor” provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and“forward-looking information” within the meaning of other relevant securities legislation, including applicable securities laws in Canada, which reflect Beyond Oil Ltd.'s current views with respect to, among other things, its operations and financial performance (collectively,“forward-looking statements”). Forward-looking statements include statements that are predictive in nature, depend upon or refer to future results, events or conditions, and include, but are not limited to, statements which reflect management's current estimates, beliefs and assumptions and which are in turn based on our experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments, as well as other factors management believes are appropriate in the circumstances. The estimates, beliefs and assumptions of Beyond Oil Ltd. are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive and other uncertainties and contingencies regarding future events and as such, are subject to change. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words such as“expect”,“anticipate”,“believe”,“foresee”,“could”,“estimate”,“goal”,“intend”,“plan”,“seek”,“strive”,“will”,“may” and“should” and similar expressions. In particular, this news release contains forward-looking statements regarding: the appointment and effective start date of Mr. Colligan as Chief Executive Officer of Beyond Oil USA; the anticipated strategic direction, leadership, and commercial initiatives of Beyond Oil USA; the Company's ability to accelerate revenue growth, expand national chain account penetration, and scale distributor partnerships across North America; the potential for Beyond Oil's product to achieve widespread commercial adoption across quick-service restaurant chains, casual dining operators, and food retail networks; and management's expectations regarding the expansion of commercial operations. Forward-looking statements are subject to specific risks and uncertainties, including: the risk that Mr. Colligan's appointment does not result in the anticipated commercial growth or operational expansion; the risk that the Company is unable to convert prospective customer discussions or trial programs into commercial supply agreements; the timing, pace, and extent of customer adoption; supply chain and distribution capabilities in the United States; competitive pressures in commercial kitchen and oil management solutions; and general economic and market conditions affecting the foodservice industry. Although Beyond Oil Ltd. believes that such forward-looking statements are based upon reasonable estimates, beliefs and assumptions, certain factors, risks and uncertainties, which are described from time to time in our documents filed with the securities regulators in the USA and Canada, as well as factors not presently known to Beyond Oil Ltd. or that Beyond Oil Ltd. currently believes are not material, could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated or implied by forward-looking statements. Readers are urged to consider these risks, as well as other uncertainties, factors and assumptions carefully in evaluating the forward-looking statements and are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which are based only on information available to us as of the date of this news release. Except as required by law, Beyond Oil Ltd. undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether written or oral, that may be as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Neither the Toronto Stock Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Toronto Stock Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Company Contact:

Adi Olesker, VP of Investor Relations

Phone: +972-50-694-2517

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Investor Relations Contact:

Arx Investor Relations

North American Equities Desk

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