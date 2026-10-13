Abaxx Exchange Reports Record Quarterly Trading Volume And Average Daily Open Interest

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Gulf of Mexico (GOM) and North Pacific Asia (NPA) LNG futures reached new monthly volume highs for a second consecutive month in September



Q3 trading volume increased 71% to 1,522,286 contracts, with ADV up 61% and average daily open interest up 22% compared with Q2.

Six-month trading volume and ADV were more than seven times those of the preceding six months, while average daily open interest more than doubled.

LNG, Gold Singapore and Lithium Carbonate Singapore futures reached new quarterly volume highs. Silver Singapore futures traded 454,241 contracts in the contract's first full quarter.

Bid-ask spreads narrowed and order-book depth increased in Q3, while outright trades accounted for 22% of September volume, up from 15% in August. Trading activity re-accelerated from an ADV of 4,739 contracts in the first half of September to 27,916 contracts per day in the second half of the month and 22,340 contracts per day through October 9.



TORONTO, Oct. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Abaxx Technologies Inc. (TSX:ABXX)(OTCQX:ABXXF) (“ Abaxx” or the“ Company”), a financial software and market infrastructure company, majority shareholder of Abaxx Singapore Pte Ltd., the owner of Abaxx Commodity Exchange and Clearinghouse (individually,“ Abaxx Exchange” and“ Abaxx Clearing”), today reported September and third-quarter 2026 trading results, with quarterly volume reaching 1,522,286 contracts, up 71% from Q2.









Total exchange volume, ADV, and average daily open interest reached new quarterly highs in Q3 2026



Q3 volume increased 71% to 1,522,286 contracts, ADV increased 61% to 23,420 contracts per day, and average daily open interest increased 22% to 782 contracts compared with Q2.

Gulf of Mexico LNG (GOM), North Pacific Asia LNG (NPA), Gold Singapore (GKS) and Lithium Carbonate Singapore (LCS) futures each reached new quarterly volume highs. Compared with Q2, volume increased 17% for GOM, 19% for NPA, 42% for GKS and 9% for LCS.

Silver Singapore (SSP) futures traded 454,241 contracts in the contract's first full quarter of trading, following its May 22 launch. For the six months ended September 30, 2026, trading volume and ADV were more than seven times those of the preceding six months. Volume increased from 332,594 to 2,411,188 contracts; ADV from 2,661 to 19,136 contracts per day; and average daily open interest from 337 to 714 contracts.

“The third quarter was our strongest yet,” said Russell Robertson, Chief Business Development Officer at Abaxx Exchange.“We remain focused on using our market maker and liquidity provider programs to create the conditions necessary for increased commercial participation in our markets. Commercial participants want to see more outright trading, which increased to 22% of September trading volume from 15% in August. They want narrower bid-ask spreads to reduce the cost of entering and exiting positions and order book depth to facilitate putting on larger positions. Our market makers have decreased their average bid-ask spreads in GKS and SSP, and we continue to see an increase in order book depth across multiple active contract months.”

Within the record third quarter, there was daily, weekly, and monthly variability in trading activity, which is to be expected in new and growing markets.

July's ADV of 34,136 contracts included three particularly active sessions with daily volumes of 117,879, 103,527, and 70,941 contracts. Across the other 20 trading days, July ADV was 24,639 contracts, illustrating how individual sessions can affect monthly results in Abaxx's new and growing markets.

ADV was 18,897 contracts in August and 16,328 in September. As noted in the August update, the Company believes lower activity reflected normal variability, including summer seasonality and adjustments-but not reductions-to liquidity provider programs. Trading activity re-accelerated after an ADV of 4,739 contracts in the first half of September, reaching 27,916 contracts per day in the second half of the month and 22,340 contracts per day through October 9.

Across the full quarter, ADV increased 61% from Q2, alongside narrower bid-ask spreads, increased order-book depth, and a greater share of outright trading.

Neither July's three exceptionally active trading sessions nor the lower volumes in August and early September, taken in isolation, are a reliable basis for ascertaining the trajectory of exchange activity. The Company includes six-month comparisons in its trading updates to help investors assess progress across these expected fluctuations. For the six-months ended September 30, 2026, trading volume and ADV were more than seven times those of the preceding six months.

The Company remains confident in its trajectory toward its goal of 1 million ADV over three to five years, which would imply maintaining 50% to 100% half-over-half growth, as creating the right conditions for commercial participation now translates into rising commercial trading volumes in the future.

“The key indicators commercial traders care about-order-book depth, narrowing bid-ask spreads, and a growing share of outright trading-are all moving in the right direction,” said Abaxx Founder and CEO Josh Crumb.“It's a process. First, market makers and liquidity providers establish the right conditions, which they have largely done. Then, commercial participants encourage their FCMs to connect directly to Abaxx Clearing. In particular, commercial participation would greatly benefit from onboarding a tier-1 bank clearing member to support their margin financing needs. To support this onboarding phase, our market maker and liquidity provider programs are, by design, structured to scale alongside activity. We expect these liquidity-related credits to essentially offset transaction and clearing fees in the near term, as our priority remains building the next generation of commodity benchmark futures contracts rather than near-term transaction and clearing revenue.”









LNG futures reached new monthly volume highs for a second consecutive month in September



GOM volume increased 5% to 26,318 contracts and NPA volume increased 7% to 26,699 contracts, bringing combined LNG volume to 53,017 contracts, up 6% from August.

Gold Singapore (GKS) futures traded 176,928 contracts, up 1% from August, marking the sixth consecutive month with volume above 170,000 contracts. September marked the third-highest monthly volume to date at 359,208 contracts, down 5% from August, with an ADV of 16,328 contracts. While the lower trading volume seen in August continued into the first two weeks of September, activity accelerated in the second half of the month, with an ADV of 27,916 contracts per day, continuing into October, with a month-to-date ADV of 22,340 contracts per day through Oct 9.



Detailed Abaxx Exchange market data is available at abaxx.exchange/market-data and through its licensed data distributors, which include Bloomberg, LSEG, Zema Global, TradingView, and ipushpull.

About Abaxx Technologies

Abaxx Technologies Inc. (TSX: ABXX | OTCQX: ABXXF) is building Smarter Markets: markets empowered by better tools, better benchmarks, and better technology to drive market-based solutions to the biggest challenges we face as a society, including the energy transformation and the transition to an AI-augmented economy.

In addition to developing and deploying financial technologies that make communication, trade, and transactions easier and more secure, Abaxx is the majority shareholder of Abaxx Singapore, the owner of Abaxx Exchange and Abaxx Clearing, parent company of wholly owned subsidiaries Abaxx Spot and Adaptive Infrastructure, and founder and creator of Abaxx Labs and the SmarterMarketsTM podcast.

For more information, visit investors.abaxx.tech, abaxx.exchange, abaxxspot.com and smartermarkets.media

For more information about this press release, please contact:

Steve Fray, CFO

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Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This press release includes certain“forward-looking statements” and“forward-looking information” (collectively,“forward-looking statements”) within the meaning of applicable Canadian and United States securities laws. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as“believe”,“anticipate”,“estimate”,“project”,“intend”,“expect”,“may”,“will”,“plan”,“should”,“would”,“could”,“target”,“propose”,“goal”,“objective”,“ongoing”,“potential”,“likely” or the negative thereof or similar expressions.

In particular, this press release contains forward-looking statements including, without limitation, Abaxx's objectives and future plans, the development of broader commercial participation and improving market quality on Abaxx Exchange, market maker and liquidity provider programs creating the conditions necessary for increased commercial participation, onboarding of additional clearing members and Abaxx's role in the development of energy and commodities markets. Forward-looking statements are based on the reasonable assumptions, estimates, analyses and opinions of management made in light of its experience and its perception of trends, current conditions and expected developments, as well as other factors that management believes to be relevant and reasonable in the circumstances at the date that such statements are made, but which may prove to be incorrect. Such factors impacting forward-looking information include, among others: risks relating to the global economic climate; the risk that trading volume, average daily volume, and open interest on Abaxx Exchange may not continue to grow, or may decline, if the liquidity-related credits provided under Abaxx's market maker and liquidity provider programs are reduced, discontinued, or otherwise changed, or if market participants who currently trade on Abaxx Exchange in connection with such programs do not continue to trade, or do not increase their trading activity, independently of such programs; failure or delays related to the onboarding of clearing members; dilution; Abaxx's limited operating history; future capital needs and uncertainty of additional financing; the competitive nature of the industry; currency exchange risks; the need for Abaxx to manage its planned growth and expansion; the effects of product development and need for continued technology change; protection of intellectual property and proprietary rights; the effect of government regulation and compliance on Abaxx and the industry; acquiring and maintaining regulatory approvals for Abaxx's products and operations; the ability to list Abaxx's securities on stock exchanges in a timely fashion or at all; the failure of energy, commodity markets and collateral use cases to develop according to the expectations of Abaxx; risks related to operations in foreign jurisdictions; network security risks; the ability of Abaxx to maintain properly working systems; reliance on key personnel; contractual risk; third-party risk; clearinghouse risk; malicious actor risks; third-party software license risk; system failure risk; risk of technological change; global economic and financial market deterioration impeding access to capital or increasing the cost of capital; volatile securities markets impacting security pricing unrelated to operating performance; changes in global weather patterns; changes in the price of commodities, capital market conditions, restrictions on labor and international travel and supply chains, and the risk factors identified in the Company's most recent management's discussion and analysis filed on SEDAR+. In addition, particular assumptions which could impact future results of the business of Abaxx include, but are not limited to, Abaxx's assumption that: trading volume and liquidity on Abaxx Exchange will continue to develop over time, independently of its market maker and liquidity provider programs; additional clearing members will complete onboarding and begin clearing activities according to Abaxx's expectations; Abaxx will be able to execute its business plan and growth strategy; Abaxx will retain or successfully replace its key personnel; Abaxx will protect its intellectual property rights; energy and commodity markets will continue to develop according to Abaxx's expectations; collateral use cases for Abaxx's products will develop in line with Abaxx's expectations, and that demand for centrally cleared, physically deliverable futures and derivatives will grow as anticipated; regulatory approvals required for Abaxx's products and operations will remain in good standing or will be obtained as required; applicable laws and regulations will not change in a way that adversely affects Abaxx's business, and that its technology, systems and infrastructure will operate as intended without significant failure, security breach or disruption; third-party service providers, clearing and settlement partners and other service providers will continue to perform their obligations and act according to Abaxx's expectations; general economic and capital market conditions, commodity prices, currency exchange rates and the supply chain environment will not deteriorate in a way that materially affects Abaxx or its participants, and that Abaxx's competitive environment will not change materially. Abaxx has also assumed that no significant events occur outside of Abaxx's normal course of business.

Abaxx cautions that the foregoing list of material factors and assumptions is not exhaustive. In addition, although Abaxx has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated, or intended. When relying on forward-looking statements and information to make decisions, investors and others should carefully consider the foregoing factors and other uncertainties and potential events. There can be no assurance that such assumptions will reflect the actual outcome of such items or factors. The forward-looking statements and information contained in this press release represent the expectations of Abaxx as of the date of this press release and, accordingly, are subject to change after such date. Abaxx undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements and information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. Accordingly, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements and information. Neither the Toronto Stock Exchange nor any other securities exchange or regulatory authority accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

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