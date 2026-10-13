Asknicely And JAVLN Partner To Help Insurance Brokers Deliver A More Consistent Client Experience

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Two New Zealand-born companies formalize a partnership to help brokers keep more of the clients they work hard to win

PORTLAND, Ore., Oct. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AskNicely, the AI-powered customer experience platform based in the US, and JAVLN, the insurance broking software company behind JAVLN Officetech, today announced a formal partnership to help insurance brokerages around the world deliver a more consistent, responsive client experience.









A number of brokerages already use the two side by side: JAVLN Officetech to keep client documents, correspondence, tasks and workflow in one place inside Microsoft 365 and AskNicely to capture real-time client feedback at key policy and claims touchpoints, flag at-risk clients early, and coach frontline teams on the behaviors that drive retention and referrals. The partnership formalizes that relationship, with the two companies working toward closer product integration over time.

"AskNicely and JAVLN have been solving the same problem from two different angles for a while now,” said AskNicely CEO Tony Ward.“JAVLN runs the business, we help brokers hear their clients. Formalizing this partnership and working toward tighter integration between the two platforms, means less manual work and a much clearer signal on which clients need attention."

Dale Smith, CEO of JAVLN, said,“Clients stay when they feel looked after well before renewal comes round. JAVLN Officetech gives brokers every client's history in one place, summarized in about a minute and AskNicely shows how that client is feeling right now. Together they give brokers the full picture and a head start on the conversations that keep clients.”

ICIB Brokerweb Insurance & Risk Advisory is an AskNicely customer. National Operations Manager Peter Holder uses AskNicely to get ahead of renewal risk, giving his managers a real-time signal to reach out to clients before they decide to leave.

"It's helping us get ahead of our retention numbers by enabling our managers to proactively engage and reach out to clients for meaningful discussions before they decide to leave us. This has created a stronger connection with our clients and improved overall satisfaction," said Peter Holder, National Operations Manager, ICIB Brokerweb Insurance & Risk Advisory.

Catch issues before renewal, not after - Real-time alerts flag at-risk clients while there's still time for a manager to step in - instead of finding out when the client is already shopping competitors.

Consistent service at any size - From a single office to a multi-branch group, teams get a shared standard for what good service looks like, with coaching against it built into the daily workflow.

Turning happy clients into new business - Automated review requests and referral generation turn satisfied customers into 5-star reviews and warm referrals, without extra manual work for the team.

Visibility for brokers, not just head office - Leaders see service quality and client sentiment before it becomes a churn problem, not after.

About AskNicely

AskNicely is an AI-powered customer experience platform built for multi-location service businesses. We help businesses capture real-time customer sentiment and proactively turn that into actions that grow reputation and attract and retain customers. AskNicely is easy to use and trusted by more than 1,000 services brands globally, across a wide range of industries. Customers of AskNicely grow their business by improving brand reputation, receiving more positive reviews, reducing churn and gaining more referrals.

About JAVLN

JAVLN is a cloud-based software company that helps insurance brokers, agencies and underwriters work smarter. Its broking software, JAVLN Officetech, brings documents, correspondence, tasks and workflow together in one place, with document intelligence that turns years of client history into clear, usable insight. The result is time back for what clients value most: advice and relationships. Founded in 2011, JAVLN is trusted by thousands of insurance professionals across Australia, New Zealand and the Pacific Islands, as well as serving global customers. Learn more at javln.com.

Contacts

Karen Davis

Communications

AskNicely

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+61409 933103

Catherine Lee

JAVLN

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+61438045621

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at