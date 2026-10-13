Fan-Favorite And Limited-Edition Spinach® Green Apple-Flavored Products Are Returning For The Fall Season

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TORONTO, Oct. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CRON) (TSX: CRON) (“Cronos”), an innovative global cannabis company, announced today that for the third consecutive year it is bringing back its popular limited-edition Caramel Green Apple flavor to its best-selling lineup of SOURZ by Spinachedibles. For the first time, this seasonal flavor will launch exclusively in the SOURZ by SpinachFully Blasted 10-pack, the #1 edible multipack in Canada

The brand is also welcoming back the popular Spinach® Sweet Green Apple 1g vape that first launched in 2025. This limited-edition flavor bolsters a best-selling lineup of 1g vapes with unique cannabinoid ratios and flavor combinations that have resonated with adult consumers and made Spinach® the #1 brand nationally in the vape category1.

The limited-time green-apple flavored additions to the lineups of SOURZ by Spinach® Fully Blasted multipacks and Spinach® vapes include:

10-Pack (10 x 10mg THC gummies):

SOURZ by Spinach® Caramel Green Apple Fully Blasted 10mg gummies, now exclusively available in the 10x10 multipack



1g Vapes:

Spinach® Sweet Green Apple 1g vape (Sativa): Infused with liquid diamonds and featuring sweet, yet crisp green apple flavor notes



“We're thrilled to bring back our fan-favorite green apple products for yet another year to celebrate the season with familiar and popular fall-themed flavors,” said Jeff Jacobson, Chief Growth Officer, Cronos.“We believe that our long-term leadership position in the edibles and vapes categories is because of our focus on listening to our consumers and what they want to see in their cannabis products. We're proud that consumers have kept this seasonal flavor in mind and welcome its return every year, and we're excited to reintroduce it in the multipack format that has resonated so strongly with adult consumers.”

The seasonal SOURZ by Spinach® Fully Blasted gummies multipack and Spinach® 1g vape products are available now across Canada. To view the full lineup of Spinach® products, visit spinachcannabis.com.

1 HiFyre Retail Analytics – National Retail Dollar Sales by Brand in Canada – August 2026.

About Cronos Group Inc.

Cronos is a global cannabis company focused on scaling leading consumer goods products through research and development and innovation. With a passion to responsibly elevate the consumer experience, Cronos is building an iconic brand portfolio. Cronos' diverse international brand portfolio includes Spinach®, PEACE NATURALS®, LITTM and Lord Jones®. For more information about Cronos and its brands, please visit: thecronosgroup.com.



Forward-looking Statements

This press release may contain information that may constitute“forward-looking information” or“forward-looking statements” within the meaning of applicable Canadian and U.S. securities laws and court decisions (collectively,“Forward-looking Statements”). All information contained herein that is not clearly historical in nature may constitute Forward-looking Statements. In some cases, Forward-looking Statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as“may”,“will”,“expect”,“plan”,“anticipate”,“intend”,“potential”,“estimate”,“believe” or the negative of these terms, or other similar expressions intended to identify Forward-looking Statements. Some of the Forward-looking Statements contained in this press release include statements about the launch and limited-time availability of the seasonal SOURZ by Spinach® Fully Blasted multipack and Spinach® vape products; and the Company's intention to build an international iconic brand portfolio by scaling leading consumer goods products through R&D and innovation. Forward-looking Statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by management, are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive risks. Financial results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by those Forward-looking Statements and the Forward-looking Statements are not guarantees of future performance. A discussion of some of the material risks applicable to the Company can be found in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025 and the Company's Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q for the quarters ended March 31, 2026 and June 30, 2026, each of which has been filed on SEDAR+ and EDGAR and can be accessed at and, respectively. Any Forward-looking Statement included in this press release is made as of the date of this press release and, except as required by law, Cronos disclaims any obligation to update or revise any Forward-looking Statement. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on any Forward-looking Statement.



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