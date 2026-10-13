Compass Lexecon Names Adel Turki President And Niall H. Macmenamin Deputy President

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New North America Leadership Structure Positions Compass Lexecon for Continued Excellence Across Antitrust, Securities, Finance, Valuation, Damages and Complex Litigation Matters

WASHINGTON, Oct. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE: FCN) today announced that Dr. Adel Turki has been named President and Niall MacMenamin has been named Deputy President of Compass Lexecon, the Company's economic consulting subsidiary.

The appointments establish a new leadership structure for Compass Lexecon in North America as the firm continues to advise the world's leading law firms, corporations and government clients on antitrust and competition matters, securities litigation, finance, valuation, damages analysis, regulatory issues and complex commercial disputes.

Professor Daniel Fischel, who previously served as President and Chairman of Compass Lexecon, will continue to serve as Chairman where he will focus on client relationships, recruiting and mentoring talent and guiding the firm's long-term strategic agenda.

As President, Dr. Turki will provide overall leadership and strategic direction for Compass Lexecon, with a focus on major clients and growth opportunities across the business. As Deputy President, Mr. MacMenamin will work with Dr. Turki and Professor Fischel to define and coordinate Compass Lexecon's operational and financial priorities and translate those priorities into action. Dr. Turki and Mr. MacMenamin will also work closely with FTI Consulting's Chief Executive Officer and Chairman Steven Gunby, and senior leaders across Compass Lexecon to align the firm's priorities, strengthen collaboration across practices and turn growth opportunities into coordinated action.

Commenting on the leadership appointments, Professor Fischel said,“Adel and Niall are both extraordinary professionals who bring complementary strengths, an understanding of what has made Compass Lexecon great and a shared commitment to driving the firm's next phase of growth. They understand what makes Compass Lexecon distinctive: the exceptional quality of our work, the expertise of our people, our entrepreneurial culture and our commitment to clients. I am confident they will preserve those strengths while continuing to build an even more integrated and successful firm for the future.”

Mr. Gunby added,“Compass Lexecon has world-class academic professionals, expert economists, enduring client relationships and a reputation for rigorous economic and financial analysis. Adel and Niall have the experience, judgment and drive to build on and extend that foundation. Dan and I look forward to supporting them as they lead the business into its next chapter.”

Dr. Turki joined Compass Lexecon as a Senior Managing Director in 2017. He has been retained to analyze issues of class certification, merits, and damages in hundreds of securities fraud suits, and has led teams on some of the most complex securities cases in the United States. His expertise spans ERISA litigation, merger and takeover disputes, regulatory investigations, and complex financial instruments including derivatives, structured finance, and mortgage-backed securities. Dr. Turki has been retained by the SEC and by defendants in actions investigated by the SEC, the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, the DOJ, and the Ontario Securities Commission.

“Compass Lexecon's success has always been grounded in the quality of our people and the value we deliver for clients,” said Dr. Turki.“I am honored to take on this role and look forward to working with Niall, Dan, Steve and colleagues across the firm to strengthen our platform, deepen our client relationships and create new opportunities for our people.”

Mr. MacMenamin is an expert in antitrust and competition economics, class certification, mergers and acquisitions, consumer protection, intellectual property, valuation, finance and securities matters. He applies quantitative methods including survey research, field experimentation, conjoint analysis and machine learning to assess liability and damages and has testified as an expert in state and federal courts and in arbitration. Mr. MacMenamin's work includes supporting the successful defense of Meta Platforms in Federal Trade Commission v. Meta Platforms, Inc.; leading a team supporting an academic expert in United States v. Google LLC; and consulting on matters involving OpenAI, DePuy Synthes, Neist Media and Fisher-Price.

“I am excited to partner with Adel and colleagues across Compass Lexecon and FTI Consulting to turn our priorities into concrete action,” said Mr. MacMenamin.“We will remain focused on the rigor, collaboration and entrepreneurial approach that define our firm while continuing to evolve in ways that support our clients and our long-term success.”

About Compass Lexecon

Compass Lexecon is internationally recognized as a leading economic consulting firm with preeminent competition, finance, intellectual property, international arbitration, and energy practices. With more than 600 professionals in 23 offices around the world, Compass Lexecon offers a global perspective on economic matters. For the past two decades, Compass Lexecon has been ranked as one of the leading antitrust economics firms in the world by the Global Competition Review. To learn more about Compass Lexecon or to find one of our professionals, please visit .

About FTI Consulting

FTI Consulting, Inc. is a leading global expert firm for organizations facing crisis and transformation, with more than 8,100 employees located in 32 countries and territories as of June 30, 2026. In certain jurisdictions, FTI Consulting's services are provided through distinct legal entities that are separately capitalized and independently managed. The Company generated $3.8 billion in revenues during fiscal year 2025. More information can be found at .

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