Bombardier To Highlight Its Industry-Leading Aircraft, Top-Ranked Customer Services And Immersive Experience At NBAA-BACE 2026



Bombardier Global 8000, Global 6500 and Challenger 3500 aircraft will be showcased on static display

Bombardier will spotlight its industry-leading customer support, recognized with the No. 1 ranking in AIN's Product Support Survey for the third consecutive year and in Professional Pilot's Corporate Aircraft Product Support Survey for the second consecutive year

Bombardier will host an exclusive Pilot Talk with John Travolta at its static display on October 20, offering insights from his 50 years of flying Visitors will step into L'Expérience by Bombardier located within Bombardier's hospitality chalet and inspired by the design, innovation and engineering behind our aircraft

MONTREAL, Oct. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bombardier today announced its participation in the 2026 edition of the NBAA Business Aviation Convention & Exhibition (NBAA-BACE), taking place October 20–22 in Las Vegas. Bombardier's static display will feature the flagship Global 8000 aircraft alongside the Global 6500 and Challenger 3500 aircraft. In addition, attendees will have the opportunity to connect with Bombardier's award-winning customer support team, whose industry-leading service has earned the No. 1 ranking in AIN's Product Support Survey for three consecutive years and in Professional Pilot's Corporate Aircraft Product Support Survey for two consecutive years.

"NBAA-BACE is an important moment for us to showcase the strength of Bombardier's leadership in business aviation from our industry-leading customer service to the fastest business jet in the world", said Éric Martel, President and Chief Executive Officer, Bombardier. "Our focus has always been on investing in our people, advancing innovation and expanding our global network to deliver the level of service and support our customers expect throughout the life of their aircraft. Having our flagship Global 8000, Global 6500 and Challenger 3500 aircraft on site says a lot about the strength of our portfolio and why customers continue to choose Bombardier, time and time again."

Complementing the aircraft display, visitors will be invited to step into the world of Bombardier and explore L'Expérience by Bombardier, a curated journey located within the company's hospitality chalet. L'Expérience offers an intimate look at the vision, innovation and craftsmanship behind Bombardier's industry-leading aircraft, like the Global 8000.

As part of its NBAA-BACE presence, Bombardier will host an exclusive Pilot Talk with John Travolta, type rated on more than a dozen aircraft, including his most recent certification on a Bombardier Global Express. During the session, titled Beyond the Flight Deck, Travolta will share personal experiences from 50 years of flying and discuss the moments that helped define him as a pilot. The event will take place at Bombardier's static display on October 20, at 3:00 p.m.

Bombardier is also proud to support the Corporate Angel Network's Fund an Angel event as a Platinum sponsor. Taking place Wednesday, October 21, from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at Fontainebleau Las Vegas' Waterbleau Terrace, the event supports the organization's mission to help cancer patients access specialized treatment by arranging free flights on corporate and commercial aircraft, reducing barriers to care and bringing patients closer to the treatment they need.

Throughout the week, Bombardier will welcome customers, media representatives and industry stakeholders across its static display and hospitality spaces, providing opportunities to discover the company's aircraft lineup, customer support capabilities and vision for the future of business aviation.

For media inquiries or to schedule aircraft tours, please contact Bombardier's Public Relations team.

About Bombardier

At Bombardier (BBD-B.TO), we design, build, modify and maintain the world's best-performing aircraft for the world's most discerning people and businesses, governments and militaries. That means not simply exceeding standards, but understanding customers well enough to anticipate their unspoken needs.

For them, we are committed to pioneering the future of aviation-innovating to make flying more reliable, efficient and sustainable. And we are passionate about delivering unrivaled craftsmanship and care, giving our customers greater confidence and the elevated experience they deserve and expect. Because people who shape the world will always need the most productive and responsible ways to move through it.

Bombardier customers operate a fleet of more than 5,200 aircraft, supported by a vast network of Bombardier team members worldwide and 10 service centres across six countries. Bombardier's performance-leading jets are proudly manufactured in aerostructure, assembly and completion facilities in Canada, the United States and Mexico. In 2024, Bombardier was honoured with the prestigious“Red Dot: Best of the Best” award for Brands and Communication Design.

For Information

For corporate news and information, including Bombardier's Sustainability report, as well as the company's initiative to cover all its flight operations with a Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) blend utilizing the Book-and-Claim system visit bombardier.com.

Learn more about Bombardier's industry-leading products and customer service network at bombardier.com. Follow us on X @Bombardier.

Media Contacts

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Malika Savard

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Bombardier, Global, Global 8000, Global 6500, Global Express, Challenger and Challenger 3500 are registered or unregistered trademarks of Bombardier Inc. or its subsidiaries.

Forward-looking statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements. By their nature, forward-looking statements require the Corporation to make assumptions and are subject to important known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which may cause actual results in future periods to differ materially from those set forth in the forward-looking statements. Please refer to the“Forward-Looking Statements” disclaimer contained in Bombardier Inc.'s most recently published financial report for additional details.