Habit Makes The Burger Dippable With New $10 Gotta Habit Meal Deal: Dipping Trio Box

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Burgers weren't built for dipping. Until now. Three new Dipping Trio Boxes put the sauce right in the middle of the action

IRVINE, Calif., Oct. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Burgers have one major dipping problem: they're burgers. Habit fixed that.

The new $10 Gotta Habit Meal Deals come in three Dipping Trio Box options, each built to make the burger properly dippable. The burger is cut in half and served in Habit's CharBox for 1 with dipping sauce in the center, plus five crispy chicken bites, a small side and a regular drink, all for $10.

Three boxes with three ways to dip:

BBQ Dipping Trio Box

Two dippable burger halves with melty American cheese, pickles, mayo, BBQ sauce and crispy onion tanglers.

Ranch Dipping Trio Box

Two dippable burger halves with melty American cheese, pickles, chunky avocado and housemade ranch.

Spicy Dipping Trio Box

Two dippable burger halves with melty white American cheese, pickles, pickled jalapeños and a creamy spicy mayo.

And that's just the burger. Each Dipping Trio Box comes with five crispy chicken bites, your choice of French fries, tempura greens or sweet potato fries, a regular drink and dipping sauce right in the middle of the Charbox.

“People dip their fries. They dip their chicken. So we thought, why should the burger miss out?” Jason Triail, Habit's Executive Chef's said.“We cut it in half, put the sauce right in the middle and built the whole box around the dip. Burger, fries, drink, sauce. The whole thing for $10.”

Burgers may not have been designed for dipping, but cutting them in half changes things. Now the burger, chicken bites and fries all have a straight shot at the sauce in the middle.

The Gotta Habit Dipping Trio Box will be available for a limited time at participating locations.

For more information about Habit and to find a restaurant near you, visit . Connect with Habit on social media on Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and LinkedIn

About Habit Burger & Grill

Born in sunny Southern California in 1969, Habit Burger & Grill has been serving up fresh, cooked-to-order favorites for more than 55 years. Best known for its signature Charburgers, grilled over an open flame, Habit brings a distinctly California-inspired approach to fast casual dining with a menu that goes far beyond burgers, including handcrafted sandwiches, crisp salads, creamy shakes, and fan-favorite sides.

Habit continues to earn national recognition for its fresh flavor and quality. The brand's Double Char was ranked #1 by USA TODAY1 10Best three years running, its Tempura Green Beans earned the #1 spot in USA TODAY 10Best2 in 2024 and 2025, and Habit was named the #1 Fast Casual Restaurant by USA TODAY 10Best3 in 2025 and 2026. The brand's Chicken Club was also recognized as the best grilled chicken sandwich by The Daily Meal4, and Habit has been featured in Newsweek's“America's Favorite Restaurant Chains 2023” and Thrillist's roundup of“Underrated Burger Chains That Need to Be in Every State.” Today, Habit Burger & Grill has grown to more than 385 restaurants across 14 states as well as a fleet of food trucks, continuing to serve bold, fresh flavors that are always cooked to order. Learn more at .

Learn more at

Sources: USA Today 10Best, USA Today 10Best, The Daily Meal, Newsweek, The Daily Meal, Thrillist

1Based on USA Today 10Best Readers' Choice 2024 Awards for Best Fast Food Burger. (Published July 2024, 2025 & 2026).

2Based on USA Today 10Best Readers' Choice 2024 Awards for Best Fast Food Sides. (Published July 2024 & 2025).

3Based on USA Today 10Best Readers' Choice 2024 Awards for Best Fast Casual Restaurant. (Published July 2025, July 2026).

4Based on Daily Meal's survey of consumer reviews from Reddit, Yelp! and TripAdvisor (Published Dec. 2023).

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at