Quantum Cyber Appoints Major General (Ret.) Alberto C. Rosende To Board Of Directors

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Decorated U.S. Army Commander to Support Delivery of the Company's Bridgeport Manufacturing Facility

Norwalk, CT, Oct. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quantum Cyber N.V. (Nasdaq: QUCY) (“Quantum Cyber” or the“Company”), a Nasdaq-listed autonomous defense technology company assembling an AI-powered System-of-Systems platform for drone warfare, counter-UAS, and border security applications, today announced the appointment of Major General (Ret.) Alberto C. Rosende to its Board of Directors, effective immediately.

Maj. Gen. (Ret.) Rosende brings nearly four decades of senior U.S. Army command experience, including his final assignment as Commanding General of the 63rd Readiness Division, where he was responsible for a seven-state southwestern region of the United States, comprising California, Nevada, New Mexico, Arizona, Texas, Arkansas, and Oklahoma, overseeing more than 120 Army Reserve facilities, equipment maintenance support, and human resources support to a force of more than 41,000 Soldiers. He is a combat veteran of both Afghanistan and Iraq and a recipient of the Army Distinguished Service Medal, the Legion of Merit, and the Bronze Star.

The Company intends to leverage Maj. Gen. (Ret) Rosende's command and operational experience directly: Maj. Gen. (Ret) Rosende has been asked to help drive the completion and commissioning of the Company's Bridgeport, Connecticut, manufacturing facility and to strengthen the inbound supply chain of the materials, components, and sub-assemblies required to build, assemble, and field Quantum Cyber's autonomous drones at scale.

The Company believes Maj. Gen. (Ret) Rosende's appointment reinforces three strategic priorities that have defined Quantum Cyber's trajectory over the past twelve months: the shift to direct, U.S.-based manufacturing of autonomous defense platforms out of the Company's Bridgeport, Connecticut facility; the vertical build-out of the Company's independent, sovereign capabilities across air, land, and sea domains, with the delivery and commissioning of the Company's Bridgeport, Connecticut manufacturing facility and the inbound materials, components, and sub-assemblies that feed it; and the Company's intention to position itself as disciplined and mission-ready to support the Administration's broader defense-industrial agenda.

“General Rosende's command experience sits exactly where our Company is scaling, at the intersection of facilities, logistics, maintenance, large-force readiness, and the industrial base that supports the warfighter,” said David Lazar, Chief Executive Officer of Quantum Cyber.“But we are also asking him to do something more specific. We have asked General Rosende to help drive the completion and commissioning of our Bridgeport manufacturing facility in Connecticut, and to tighten the inbound supply of the materials, components, and sub-assemblies that feed our drone build, drawing on his command experience in large-scale facilities, maintenance, and readiness. That work is designed to further align this Company with the Department of War at a moment when on-shore, auditable manufacturing capacity for autonomous systems has moved from the policy pages to the procurement rules.”

“Quantum Cyber is doing something that very few Nasdaq-listed companies of its size are even attempting: building an on-shore, vertically integrated autonomous defense platform that is designed from day one to be independent of adversarial supply chains and aligned with the strategic priorities of the United States,” said Maj. Gen. (Ret.) Alberto C. Rosende.“The President's Drone Dominance program, the National Quantum Initiative, and the Administration's broader push to re-industrialize the American defense base all point in the same direction as this Company's strategy. I am honored to join the Board, and to help ensure that the Company's Bridgeport manufacturing facility is delivered on schedule and that the materials, components, and sub-assemblies required to build Quantum Cyber's autonomous drones flow reliably into that line.”

Prior to assuming command of the 63rd Readiness Division, Maj. Gen. (Ret) Rosende served as Chief of Staff of the U.S. Army Reserve Command at Fort Bragg, as Commanding General of the 1st Mission Support Command in Puerto Rico, and in multiple division- and major-command-level staff and command assignments across a 37-year career. He is a graduate of the Eisenhower School for National Security and Resource Strategy at the National Defense University and the Capstone General and Flag Officer Course.

Maj. Gen. (Ret.) Rosende holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration from Nova Southeastern University and a Master of Science degree in National Resource Strategy from the Eisenhower School, and Master of Arts in Organizational Leadership and Learning from The George Washington University. His civilian career includes more than three decades of senior management and consulting experience in the global electronic payments industry, including over 20 years with Visa Inc.

About Quantum Cyber N.V.

Quantum Cyber N.V. (Nasdaq: QUCY) is assembling an AI-powered, quantum-accelerated System-of-Systems autonomous defense platform that integrates drone warfare, counter-UAS, autonomous naval mine countermeasures, EMP shielding, anti-drone ammunition, command-and-control, and quantum antenna applications under a single Nasdaq-listed company. The Company acquires, licenses, and develops combat-proven autonomous technologies, deploying them as a coordinated, multi-domain portfolio across air, land, and sea. For more information, visit

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements made in this press release are“forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the“safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as“anticipate,”“believe,”“expect,”“estimate,”“plan,”“outlook,” and“project” and other similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters. Such forward-looking statements relate to, among other things, the anticipated contributions of Maj. Gen. (Ret.) Rosende to the Board of Directors; the Company's plans to complete and commission its Bridgeport, Connecticut manufacturing facility and to strengthen the inbound supply chain of materials, components, and sub-assemblies for its autonomous drones; the Company's commercialization plans and transition to steady-state U.S.-based manufacturing; the Company's expectations regarding engagement with the U.S. federal government, the Department of War, the Department of Homeland Security, and other agencies; the Company's expectations regarding the Administration's defense-industrial, drone, and quantum policy priorities; and the Company's expectations regarding the development, scaling, and deployment of its autonomous defense platforms. These forward-looking statements reflect the Company's current analysis of existing information and are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Due to known and unknown risks, actual results may differ materially from the Company's expectations or projections. Additional information concerning these and other factors may be found in the Company's filings with the SEC, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent filings with the SEC, available on the SEC's website at Any forward-looking statement made in this press release speaks only as of the date on which it is made. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments, or otherwise, except as required by law.

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