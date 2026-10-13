Jan Vick Harris Connects Twin Loss With Patient Safety Advocacy In A Faith-Centered Memoir

How Can I Be ME When I Have Always Been WE? by Jan Vick Harris

How Can I Be ME When I Have Always Been WE? follows a shared life, a devastating medical loss, and the search for purpose afterward.

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, October 13, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The unexpected death of her identical twin sister, Ann, prompted Jan Vick Harris to write How Can I Be ME When I Have Always Been WE?, a memoir connecting the personal consequences of medical harm with faith, family, and patient safety advocacy. Harris identifies a medical error and failure to rescue as the circumstances behind the loss that changed her life and ultimately led her toward patient protection work.

The memoir begins with a life larger than its defining bereavement. Harris recounts growing up in rural South Carolina, raising a family, and experiencing the joys and hardships that shaped her. Stories of friendship and family provide the context for understanding her relationship with Ann: a companionship that began before birth and grew into a lifelong friendship marked by an unspoken understanding between sisters.

That shared history gives the book's central question its particular weight. Harris examines identity through the experience of an identical twin learning to live without the person who had always been part of her sense of self. For readers interested in twin relationships, the memoir offers a personal account of that bond across a lifetime, not only at the moment of separation. Its focus extends beyond bereavement to the challenge of understanding an individual life once defined by two people.

Patient safety gives the memoir another distinct dimension. Harris describes becoming an advocate after Ann's death, with work that helped bring lasting healthcare change in South Carolina and beyond. This connection between one family's loss and the protection of other patients makes the book relevant to readers concerned with medical harm and patient advocacy. The account places those concerns within the life of a surviving family member rather than separating them from their human consequences.

Christian faith runs through Harris's account of both family life and adversity. She presents trust in God as a sustaining presence during losses that tested her beliefs, and she attributes her movement toward advocacy to faith and love for her sister. The memoir's message is not confined to surviving sorrow: Harris portrays the possibility of finding purpose through painful experience while continuing to honor the relationship at its center.

Harris also writes for people who have lost a loved one and for those seeking hope after the loss of a defining relationship. Alongside its attention to grief, the book includes warmth, laughter, and the enduring connections of family and friendship.

That range gives readers a faith-centered life story in which mourning, memory, and purposeful action all have a place. Jan Vick Harris is an identical twin, memoirist, and patient safety advocate with roots in rural South Carolina. Her writing draws on her experiences of raising a family, enduring loss, and trusting God.

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Jan Vick Harris Connects Twin Loss With Patient Safety Advocacy in a Faith-Centered Memoir News Provided By BrightKey PR October 13, 2026, 11:23 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Media, Advertising & PR, Religion



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