DC DELEGATE CANDIDATE DEBATES 2026

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Hear DC Delegates in two October debates before the November 3rd vote: Kymone Freeman (DC Statehood), Robert White (Democrat), and Denise Rosado (Republican)

- Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr, DC, UNITED STATES, October 13, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- After four decades, the office of DC Delegate is changing hands for only the 3rd time in DC history. During that time, it has been conventional wisdom that the forgone conclusion was for the Democratic Primary Winner to assume the General Election as a mere formality. With our beloved incumbent Eleanor Holmes Norton stepping down and refusing to endorse the Democratic Primary Winner, who was also a former employee, has begun to challenge that notion. In addition to the fact that after several decades of failed attempts, including when the Democrats held control over both the House and the Senate and occupied the White House, the new populist opinion is to put an end to taxation without representation once and for all. Combine that with the national frustration of progressives with the Democratic Party's overall inability or unwillingness to deliver on populist issues, has made the General Election more competitive.UPCOMING OCTOBER 2026 DC DELEGATE CANDIDATE DEBATES:Kymone Freeman (DC Statehood Candidate), Robert White (Democrat Candidate) and Denise Rosado (Republican Candidate)-Wed., October 14, 2026, 5 pm ET, "DC Delegate Debate" Live on WPFW 89.3FM. Moderator: Sam P.K. Collins, Washington Informer with a“Watch Party” at Mood District Cafe, 3582 13th St NW, Washington, DC,-Fri., October 23, 2026 at 7 pm, "Civic Engagement Candidate Debate". Moderators: Dr. Jacque Patterson, President, DC State Board of Education, and McKinley Tech Students at McKinley Tech High School, 151 T St NE, Washington, DC. Doors Open: 6:30 PM.The Democratic Primary winner hasn't lost a general election in DC since 1994. Not since Hilda Mason of the DC Statehood Party and a member of the Democratic Socialists of America did it 5x finally losing to the current Chairman of the Council, Mr. Phil Mendelson. Now that we are under military occupation with an authoritarian and fascist regime in charge of one of the most corrupt administrations in American History, now is not the time for establishment politics to maintain the status quo.Project 2025 outlined a blueprint to defund public broadcasting and restructure FCC oversight. Our local Pacifica Station WPFW stepped up to host, as the only media outlet in the nation's capital, and address the elephant in the room. Only 30% of registered DC voters participate in DC elections, and over 80k college students in DC are eligible to vote. McKinley Tech HS stepped up to host a civic engagement debate where students will develop and ask questions to the Ward 5 DC SBOE candidates as well as the DC Delegate candidates.Nonpartisan Notice:Social Art and Culture does not endorse, support, or oppose any candidate for public office, and no statement made in this press release should be attributed to the organization as an endorsement or opposition. Social Art and Culture has not coordinated these events with any of the Organizers, Candidates, or campaigns. These events are nonpartisan voter and candidate education debates intended to inform the public and elevate the priorities of the District of Columbia residents.

Chekesha Rashad

Committee to Elect Kymone Freeman

+1 202-330-1655

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DC DELEGATE CANDIDATE DEBATES 2026 News Provided By Social Art and Culture October 13, 2026, 11:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Politics, U.S. Politics



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