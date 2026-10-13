Quillit's New Powerpoint Deck Creation Reclaims Time Lost Between Qualitative Analysis And Client-Ready Results

The most accurate and secure AI-powered research assistant for qualitative market research analysis and report writing

Taking advantage of Quillit's PowerPoint generation gives researchers greater opportunity to focus on what truly matters to client decision-making.

- Annie McDannaldNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 13, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Civicom Marketing Research Services today announced new capabilities for Quillit, its AI-powered qualitative research platform, designed to reduce the work required to turn completed qualitative analysis into close-to-client-ready presentation decks.The enhancements allow researchers to use structured reports with validated citations already developed in Quillit to generate a PowerPoint presentation deck directly within the platform, rather than having to export their reports and build presentations from scratch using another tool. Researchers remain responsible for interpretation, evidence validation, storytelling, recommendations, and the final client deliverable.The latest capabilities build on Quillit's existing strengths across transcription, organization, analysis, and reporting, helping researchers move from completed research to client presentations with less manual work.More Time for Interpretation, Storytelling, and Client RecommendationsToday's qualitative research environment has pressurized researchers to be more efficient. But as AI makes faster content production increasingly accessible, speed alone is no longer the differentiator. The greater opportunity lies in giving researchers more time to think critically about their findings, explore implications, and develop recommendations that matter to client decision-making.“The challenge in qualitative research is not simply generating content. Researchers still have to decide what the findings mean, whether the evidence supports them, and how the story should be presented to the client,” said Annie McDannald, Global Vice President of Civicom Marketing Research Services.“Quillit reduces the production work surrounding those decisions while keeping the researcher responsible for the final interpretation.”By reducing the manual effort involved in developing presentation decks, Quillit gives researchers more room for creative thinking and thoughtful analysis. Taking advantage of Quillit's PowerPoint generation capability delivers on the promise of a broader opportunity for researchers to focus on what really matters to client decision-making.About QuillitQuillit, powered by Civicom, is an AI-powered platform purpose-built for professional qualitative research, supporting workflows from source materials and transcription through analysis, evidence verification, reporting, and presentation development.Quillit combines research-specific capabilities including first draft summaries, segmentation, Analysis Grid, AI Chat, transcript editing, Clips, Storyboards, and PowerPoint development within one qualitative research environment.Clickable and playable citations connect AI-assisted findings to transcript passages and recorded participant responses, allowing researchers to verify the evidence behind their reports and presentations.Quillit supports projects with up to 300 files and is backed by Civicom's more than 25 years of experience supporting qualitative research. Quillit is ISO 27001 certified and is HIPAA and GDPR compliant.For more information or to request a demonstration, visit .About Civicom Marketing Research ServicesCivicom Marketing Research Services provides technology and services for qualitative research teams worldwide. For more than 25 years, Civicom has worked with market research agencies, corporate insights teams, and research professionals conducting qualitative studies across industries and markets.Its solutions include CyberFacility for online interviews and focus groups, CCam focus for in-person research, participant recruiting, research communities, transcription services, and Quillit for AI-assisted qualitative analysis and reporting.For more information or to request a demonstration, visit

Kathy Gilmette

Civicom, Inc.

+1 203-413-2423

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Quillit's New PowerPoint Deck Creation Reclaims Time Lost Between Qualitative Analysis and Client-Ready Results News Provided By Civicom, Inc. October 13, 2026, 11:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, IT Industry, Technology, Telecommunications



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