Kristin Pedderson Launches 'Inspirations For Higher Living,' A New Faith-Based Youtube Channel

365 Daily Inspirations Book Cover

Miss Kristin Pedderson

New inspirational video series offers biblical encouragement, Christian inspiration and practical messages for living with greater faith, hope and purpose.

- Kristin Pedderson

SANTA CRUZ, CA, UNITED STATES, October 13, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Author, singer-songwriter, and inspirational creator Kristin Pedderson has launched Inspirations for Higher Living, a new faith-based YouTube channel offering biblical encouragement and thought-provoking messages for people seeking greater faith, purpose, and hope in everyday life.

Created for viewers navigating the challenges, uncertainties, and changes of modern life, Inspirations for Higher Living explores a simple question: Is there a higher way to approach what we face each day?

Through short inspirational videos and longer reflective messages, Pedderson addresses topics including faith, trust, forgiveness, purpose, relationships, spiritual growth, overcoming adversity, and recognizing God's direction in our lives.

“We all experience times when we need encouragement, perspective, or simply a reminder that God is still working in our lives,” says Pedderson.“My hope is that Inspirations for Higher Living becomes a place people can turn to for faith, hope, and a fresh perspective. Sometimes one thought at the right moment can change the direction of an entire day.”

Recent messages include“Faith Beyond Doubt,”“Eyes to See and Ears to Hear,”“Let God Carry You,”“Trust in All Things,”“Purpose Fuels Passion,” and“Following God Brings Freedom.”

Pedderson is also creating a companion series of inspirational podcast episodes titled Inspirations for Higher Living - Words for the Journey. The audio reflections will center on faith, hope, purpose, and everyday living, offering listeners Christian inspiration and encouragement wherever their journey takes them.

The messages are written by Pedderson and have their roots in a remarkable three-year period when she traveled across the country in her RV, performing her original music at venues along the way. During those travels, she wrote the reflections that would ultimately appear in her book, 365 Daily Inspirations ~ Ideas for Higher Living, a collection of 365 biblically based reflections on faith and personal growth, available through Amazon and other book retailers.

Rather than separating faith from everyday experience, the new YouTube channel, Inspirations for Higher Living, applies biblical wisdom to real-life situations-from disappointment and difficult decisions to personal growth, relationships, and seasons of change.

The channel expands upon themes Pedderson has explored throughout her career as both an author and recording artist.

As recording artist Miss Kristin, Pedderson has written more than 2,000 original songs and released 24 albums, frequently exploring themes of faith, healing, love, and spiritual renewal.

With Inspirations for Higher Living, she brings these creative paths together in a growing digital library of Christian inspiration, biblical encouragement, and daily spiritual encouragement for viewers around the world.

“My definition of higher living isn't about being perfect,” Pedderson says.“It is about continuing to grow-to see differently, love more deeply, forgive more freely, and trust God more completely.”

Watch and Subscribe

Viewers can discover the latest inspirational videos and subscribe to Inspirations for Higher Living on YouTube:

@inspirationsforhigherliving

About Kristin Pedderson

Kristin Pedderson is an author, singer-songwriter, producer, and inspirational creator whose work explores faith, hope, Christian personal growth, and spiritual renewal. Through her books, music, and Inspirations for Higher Living video and audio series, she creates encouraging content designed to inspire greater faith, purpose, and hope.

Kristin Pedderson

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Kristin Pedderson Launches 'Inspirations for Higher Living,' a New Faith-Based YouTube Channel News Provided By NorCal Press October 13, 2026, 11:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Media, Advertising & PR, Religion



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