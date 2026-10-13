BJP's Poonia Targets Lop Gandhi Over Protests Against ECI Claims Agitation Fuelled By Foreign Funding

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Oct 13 (IANS) BJP National General Secretary and Rajya Sabha MP, Satish Poonia, on Tuesday criticised Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi over his allegations against the Election Commission of India (ECI), and alleged that the Congress protests were being organised through foreign funding

This came as the Congress-led INDIA Bloc marched towards the Supreme Court on Monday to file a petition, seeking the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar over the controversy surrounding the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral rolls.

Opposition leaders have alleged irregularities in the revision exercise and raised concerns over the deletion of a massive number of voters from the draft electoral rolls, while the BJP has defended the process and accused the Congress of politicising the issue.

Speaking to reporters, Poonia said, "Who advises Rahul Gandhi politically? Elections have been held in the country since 1952. There was a time when we used to hear election news on the radio and witness the extent of violence on TV."

The BJP leader maintained that the electoral process had become more organised and transparent over the years. He said the Election Commission invited political parties to participate in the process of preparing and reviewing voter lists before their publication.

"Before publishing the voter list, the Election Commission sets up camps at polling booths and invites all political parties; all parties participate in this process. Why did the Congress not raise objections for so many years?" he questioned.

The Rajya Sabha MP further challenged the Congress to provide records showing that its representatives had formally raised objections with the Election Commission, visited polling booths or participated in meetings with the poll body since 2014.

"Is there any record from 2014 to the present showing a Congress representative lodging an objection with the Election Commission, visiting a polling booth, or participating in an Election Commission meeting? This is merely an attempt to fabricate a false narrative," he claimed.

The BJP general secretary also referred to remarks made by senior advocate and former Solicitor General of India Harish Salve during an interview with IANS.

Salve had expressed concern over attempts to create a situation in India similar to those witnessed in Nepal and Bangladesh in the name of the right to protest, suggesting that external forces could be playing a role in fomenting unrest.

Reacting to these concerns, Poonia said such developments and attempts to create unrest were not new in the country.

"Harish Salve, a respected citizen of the nation, has said this... This shows that such protests are being organised in the country through foreign funding," Poonia alleged.