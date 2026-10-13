Expect Lesser Pollution At Hotspots Due To Mitigation Steps Taken So Far: Bhupender Yadav

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Oct 13 (IANS) Union Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change Bhupender Yadav said on Tuesday that focused measures taken at air pollution hotspots in Delhi are expected to show good results in the coming months.

Speaking at an event in Anand Vihar, Yadav said,“Short-term and long-term actions were assigned to 11 agencies. Internal roads have been paved, encroachment has been removed, construction activities followed green netting and dust control measures, illegal C&D waste dumping has been removed, and traffic congestion has been removed.”

“Long-term measures such as greening activities are being taken up at the location," he said, highlighting that with the concerted efforts from various departments of Delhi, the persistent issue of air pollution at this hotspot has now been contained.

In a message on X, Yadav said,“Under the Sewa Sankalp Abhiyaan, flagged off 150 electric buses today at Anand Vihar, Delhi, along with Chief Minister Smt. @gupta_rekhaji and Delhi Environment Minister Shri @mssirsaji.”

“Also virtually inaugurated public EV charging stations at five locations, strengthening Delhi's clean mobility infrastructure. Under the visionary leadership of Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodiji, India is advancing towards a cleaner, greener and more sustainable future. These initiatives reflect our collective commitment to reducing emissions, promoting electric mobility and building a Viksit Bharat that grows in harmony with nature,” wrote Yadav.

The Union Minister, along with Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, undertook a detailed on-ground review of the air pollution mitigation measures being undertaken by the Government of NCT Delhi at the major hotspot of Anand Vihar.

The dignitaries also visited the AI-enabled Integrated Command and Control Centre (ICCC) of the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) at Shastri Park.

During the review, the dignitaries virtually inaugurated public EV charging stations at ISBT Anand Vihar, Nand Nagri depot, Rohini Sector-37 depot, Nangloi depot and Keshopur depot in Delhi, along with flagging off 150 new electric buses at Swami Vivekanand ISBT, Anand Vihar.

They also inaugurated 13 new Continuous Ambient Air Quality Monitoring Stations (CAAQMS) installed by DPCC across Delhi.

In a message on X, Chief Minister Gupta wrote,“Under the Seva Sankalp Abhiyan, today I reviewed the various works and arrangements being undertaken with the honourable Union Minister of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Shri@byadavbjp ji, to reduce pollution in Anand Vihar and surrounding areas.”

“At the same time, 150 new electric buses were flagged off and inducted into the DTC fleet, and public EV charging stations were inaugurated at five major locations. On one hand, our government is continuously adding new electric buses, and on the other hand, it is also rapidly expanding the EV charging infrastructure. Our resolve is to provide Delhi residents with clean, modern, and convenient public transportation,” the Chief Minister wrote on X.