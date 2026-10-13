BDA Shivaram Karanth Layout: 15-Day Extension Proposed Amid Low Applications

People planning to apply for residential sites in Dr K Shivaram Karanth Layout, Bengaluru, may get additional time to complete the application process. The Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) is considering extending the application deadline by another 15 days, as many prospective applicants are yet to submit their forms. Although more than 2,700 application forms have been downloaded from the authority's website, only around 1,100 completed applications have been submitted along with the required registration fee and deposit. Confusion over domicile certificate requirements and the high deposit amounts are among the factors reportedly affecting the response.

Over 2,700 Applications Downloaded

The BDA issued a notification on August 31 to allot 2,815 residential sites of different dimensions in Dr K Shivaram Karanth Layout. The authority fixed October 15 as the deadline for submitting applications.

According to officials, more than 2,700 application forms have been downloaded from the BDA website so far. However, only around 1,100 applications have been submitted along with the registration fee and deposit, leaving more than 1,600 downloaded forms yet to be submitted.

Senior BDA officials told the media that the authority would decide whether to extend the deadline by 15 days at a meeting scheduled for Tuesday.

Confusion Over Domicile Certificate Requirements

The domicile certificate requirement has reportedly caused confusion among applicants. The Revenue Department generally issues domicile certificates to eligible applicants who were born in Karnataka or have lived in the state for at least 10 years.

However, the BDA's notification requires applicants to have lived in Karnataka for a minimum of 15 years to qualify for site allotment. The difference between the usual domicile certificate eligibility criteria and the BDA's requirement has left many applicants uncertain about the documents they need to submit.

The BDA has written to the Revenue Department, requesting that it issue domicile certificates reflecting the 15-year residency requirement for site applicants. However, applicants are reportedly continuing to face difficulties obtaining the documents amid the confusion. BDA officials said delays in securing the certificates were preventing some applicants from completing their applications.

High Deposit Amounts Discourage Applicants

The substantial deposits required for the sites are another concern for prospective applicants. General category applicants must pay ₹8.71 lakh for a 9 × 12 square metre site, while applicants belonging to the Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST) and Category 1 must pay ₹3.48 lakh for a site of the same dimensions.

For a 12 × 18 square metre site, the BDA has fixed the deposit at ₹17.43 lakh. Applicants seeking a larger 15 × 24 square metre site must pay a deposit of up to ₹29.06 lakh.

These high upfront costs have reportedly discouraged some prospective buyers from proceeding with their applications. The combination of documentation-related difficulties and substantial deposits has contributed to the slow submission of completed applications, prompting the BDA to consider giving applicants additional time.