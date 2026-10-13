EU-UK Summit Nov. 20: Defense, Energy, Migration on Agenda
(MENAFN) EU and British leaders will gather in Brussels on Nov. 20 for the second EU-UK summit, with security cooperation, defense and a reset of bilateral ties at the top of the agenda.
European Council President Antonio Costa and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen will host Prime Minister Andy Burnham in the Belgian capital, according to a statement by the Council.
The talks are meant to reinforce the strategic partnership and coordinate efforts to promote peace and security across Europe.
Leaders will review progress since the first summit, held in London on May 19, 2025, where both sides agreed on a strategic partnership and welcomed a renewed agenda for cooperation.
Ten areas are slated for discussion: defense and security, energy, agrifood rules, climate, people-to-people contacts, migration and law enforcement. Leaders are also expected to map out next steps in the relationship and address global and regional issues of shared concern.
“The EU and the UK are like-minded partners, united by common values and shared interests. Our security and prosperity are closely intertwined, making a strong partnership between us essential,” Costa said.
He added: “By deepening our cooperation, we can strengthen our ability to address the challenges of our time, strengthen our resilience and promote stability in Europe and beyond.”
Both sides support multilateralism and a rules-based international order, and seek to promote stability and prosperity in Europe and worldwide. A joint declaration is expected at the close of the summit.
Since the UK left the EU in 2020, relations have been governed by several agreements: the Withdrawal Agreement, the Windsor Framework, the Trade and Cooperation Agreement and the agreement relating to Gibraltar. Both sides have committed to full, timely and faithful implementation of these deals, which remain the cornerstone of EU-UK relations.
European Council President Antonio Costa and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen will host Prime Minister Andy Burnham in the Belgian capital, according to a statement by the Council.
The talks are meant to reinforce the strategic partnership and coordinate efforts to promote peace and security across Europe.
Leaders will review progress since the first summit, held in London on May 19, 2025, where both sides agreed on a strategic partnership and welcomed a renewed agenda for cooperation.
Ten areas are slated for discussion: defense and security, energy, agrifood rules, climate, people-to-people contacts, migration and law enforcement. Leaders are also expected to map out next steps in the relationship and address global and regional issues of shared concern.
“The EU and the UK are like-minded partners, united by common values and shared interests. Our security and prosperity are closely intertwined, making a strong partnership between us essential,” Costa said.
He added: “By deepening our cooperation, we can strengthen our ability to address the challenges of our time, strengthen our resilience and promote stability in Europe and beyond.”
Both sides support multilateralism and a rules-based international order, and seek to promote stability and prosperity in Europe and worldwide. A joint declaration is expected at the close of the summit.
Since the UK left the EU in 2020, relations have been governed by several agreements: the Withdrawal Agreement, the Windsor Framework, the Trade and Cooperation Agreement and the agreement relating to Gibraltar. Both sides have committed to full, timely and faithful implementation of these deals, which remain the cornerstone of EU-UK relations.
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