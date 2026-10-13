Bulgaria Urges Allies to Trace Drones Behind 2 Ship Attacks
(MENAFN) Bulgaria appealed to the EU and NATO on Monday for technical help in tracing the drones that struck two commercial vessels inside its exclusive economic zone in the Black Sea, the government said.
Prime Minister Rumen Radev sent letters asking allies to make the probe a priority. They went to European Council President Antonio Costa, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, according to the national news agency.
Radev said Bulgaria strongly condemned military attacks on commercial shipping and civilian crews and was determined to identify those responsible.
Investigators have so far failed to find any drone debris that could show where the drones came from. Bulgarian authorities have therefore also asked the European Maritime Safety Agency for help. The requested support would cover analysis of physical evidence, satellite data and other information collected during the investigation.
Radev said Sofia would take every necessary step to establish responsibility beyond doubt. He highlighted the EU’s role in providing technical support through the European Commission and its agencies. Bulgaria is also in contact with NATO about assistance from allies, he added.
Once the perpetrator is identified, Sofia will pursue all available diplomatic and legal measures in line with international law, Radev said.
The prime minister first disclosed the attacks at a Cabinet meeting on Oct. 6. He said two commercial vessels were hit at around 3 am local time (0000GMT) by maritime and aerial drones. Both ships were damaged, he said.
Prime Minister Rumen Radev sent letters asking allies to make the probe a priority. They went to European Council President Antonio Costa, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, according to the national news agency.
Radev said Bulgaria strongly condemned military attacks on commercial shipping and civilian crews and was determined to identify those responsible.
Investigators have so far failed to find any drone debris that could show where the drones came from. Bulgarian authorities have therefore also asked the European Maritime Safety Agency for help. The requested support would cover analysis of physical evidence, satellite data and other information collected during the investigation.
Radev said Sofia would take every necessary step to establish responsibility beyond doubt. He highlighted the EU’s role in providing technical support through the European Commission and its agencies. Bulgaria is also in contact with NATO about assistance from allies, he added.
Once the perpetrator is identified, Sofia will pursue all available diplomatic and legal measures in line with international law, Radev said.
The prime minister first disclosed the attacks at a Cabinet meeting on Oct. 6. He said two commercial vessels were hit at around 3 am local time (0000GMT) by maritime and aerial drones. Both ships were damaged, he said.
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