Iran Rejects UK Claim It Directed RAF Fairford Terror Plot
(MENAFN) Iran pushed back hard on Monday against British accusations that it played a part in a security incident at an airbase used by the US Air Force, and said it remains ready to help investigate, a state news agency reported.
Meeting British Foreign Office Minister Stephen Doughty, Iran’s ambassador to London, Seyed Ali Mousavi, “once again firmly rejected the allegations” tying Tehran to last month’s incident at RAF Fairford, the state news agency said.
The ambassador urged London to “refrain from taking any position without evidence.” He also underscored Iran’s readiness for “cooperation between the relevant institutions of the two countries” in examining the case, adding that Tehran had already signaled its willingness to work together.
The meeting followed a sharp escalation earlier in the day. Addressing Parliament, Prime Minister Andy Burnham said the alleged plot was “almost certainly” directed by Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC). He also announced sanctions against two Iranian men.
Burnham said the UK assessment was that the plot, which led to five arrests on suspicion of terror offenses, was highly likely to have been coordinated from inside Iran.
The incident occurred in late September at RAF Fairford, a Gloucestershire airbase used by the US Air Force, and set off a large counter-terrorism investigation.
Meeting British Foreign Office Minister Stephen Doughty, Iran’s ambassador to London, Seyed Ali Mousavi, “once again firmly rejected the allegations” tying Tehran to last month’s incident at RAF Fairford, the state news agency said.
The ambassador urged London to “refrain from taking any position without evidence.” He also underscored Iran’s readiness for “cooperation between the relevant institutions of the two countries” in examining the case, adding that Tehran had already signaled its willingness to work together.
The meeting followed a sharp escalation earlier in the day. Addressing Parliament, Prime Minister Andy Burnham said the alleged plot was “almost certainly” directed by Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC). He also announced sanctions against two Iranian men.
Burnham said the UK assessment was that the plot, which led to five arrests on suspicion of terror offenses, was highly likely to have been coordinated from inside Iran.
The incident occurred in late September at RAF Fairford, a Gloucestershire airbase used by the US Air Force, and set off a large counter-terrorism investigation.
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